A 19-year-old Farmington man pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting in connection with a non-fatal shooting March 19, 2021, in Farmington, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s office.
Gage Allen David Anderson, 19, was involved in the shooting that stemmed from a drug deal when the victim said Anderson and a juvenile robbed him.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said when Anderson and the juvenile demanded more money, the victim escaped from a vehicle that the three of them were inside. Then he was shot in the back of the head.
“We are thankful the victim was not killed and that no other individuals were injured in this incident,” said acting Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. “We wish the victim a full recovery from this shooting.”
Anderson and a juvenile were walking near County Road 66 and Highway 3 shortly after the shooting when they were apprehended by a Dakota County Sheriff’s deputy.
At the time of their arrest, the juvenile suspect was found in possession of a handgun. The juvenile told officers Anderson had nothing to do with incident, according to the criminal complaint.
The juvenile male, who was identified as the shooter, previously entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder while committing a felony or aggravated robbery. He was sentenced as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and was given a stayed adult sentence of 180 months in prison. He was placed on probation until he turns 21 years old, along with being given several conditions including being incarcerated in a secure juvenile facility.
Farmington Police received two reports related to the shooting of a male who pointed a gun at another person – one in the area of 209th and Catalina Way at 12:49 p.m. and the other of a vehicle driving erratically near 197th and Highway 3.
Officers who responded to the second call saw the shooting victim outside of a vehicle stagger and fall to the ground. Officers who cared for the victim said he gave them a description of the shooter before being taken to the hospital.
A witness to the shooting reported seeing the driver of a vehicle point a black handgun out the window at a male running away from the vehicle.
Keena thanked Farmington Police Department for their case investigation, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeville Police Department, South St. Paul Police Department and West St. Paul Police Department for their assistance.
Anderson’s sentencing date is slated for 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Dakota County Courthouse in Hastings.
