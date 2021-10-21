A Farmington man was driving a vehicle when it sideswiped a motorcycle in a multiple-vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 16, on Highway 10 at County Road QQ in Prescott, Wis.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reported the multiple-vehicle accident occurred at 4:12 p.m. in Oak Grove Township.
Abenezer Bekele, 22, of Farmington, who was operating a 2003 BMW, was driving eastbound on Highway 10 when he did not see two other vehicles stopped on the roadway. He “tried an evasive maneuver to avoid striking the stopped vehicles,” according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Bekele’s vehicle sideswiped the 2015 Honda motorcycle James Schwan, 59, of Houlton, WI., was riding eastbound on Highway 10 while waiting for a car in front of him to turn left onto County Road QQ.
Bekele drove left of center in the westbound lane of Highway 10, and his vehicle was struck by a westbound 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Trista Duffy, 35, of Prescott, Wis. Duffy’s vehicle had a 5-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
Bekele’s vehicle was struck and overturned in the north ditch and started on fire. He was extricated from his vehicle by Prescott Fire Department and transported by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He had undetermined injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Allina Health Ambulance Service transported Duffy and the 5-year-old to Regions Hospital. She had undetermined injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Schwan was uninjured in the crash, according to a press release.
The Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department, Allina Health, and Life Link III Helicopter assisted Pierce County Sheriff at the scene.
