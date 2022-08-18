Farmington looks to hire general election judges Aug 18, 2022 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of the City of Farmington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Farmington is hiring election judges for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8.“This is the perfect way to learn about the voting process and serve your community,” said Cindy Muller, city administrative assistant and city clerk.The deadline to apply to become an election judge is Monday, Sept. 12.The city’s website has a list of qualifications and frequently asked questions regarding this position along with an application.Election judges are paid $12.50 an hour.Required trainings are online and in-person at Farmington City Hall.For inquiries, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/Elections or call Cindy Muller at 651-280-6803. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Farmington Election Judges Election Judges Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Owner flies his final mission at Harry’s in Lakeville Burnsville men arrested in connection to mall shooting Dakota County primary election results for races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area ‘Growth mindset’ brings new principal to Gideon Pond Man injured after Apple Valley shooting incident E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 12, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0
