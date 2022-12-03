Dakota County officials look ahead to Farmington 2023 road, trail projects
Dakota County residents will soon have full access to Farmington Public Library and its services around the clock, seven days a week in a pilot project launched in early 2023.
Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik said during the Nov. 21 Farmington City Council meeting the project, dubbed the anytime library, would allow residents access to the library anytime with a secured fob key to check out library books, and use services, classrooms and spaces.
The Scott County Public Library System has implemented the anytime library and seen greater library usage.
Plans are underway for the anytime library to launch at the Farmington Library branch in the first quarter of 2023. Farmington will be the only library in Dakota County taking part in the project.
“Adults 18 years and older can go through an orientation process and get a fob key to be able to go inside the library after hours,” said Slavik. “The idea about this is two-fold, one to have more access and potentially to provide resources while being more cost effective for the taxpayers for the county.”
Road projects
In 2023, Dakota County will construct a new left turn lane at Pilot Knob Road and 206th Street, along with the reconstruction of a bridge off Denmark Avenue that is coming to the end of its life, Slavik said.
The county will also complete the Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue roadway traffic safety project in 2023.
Slavik said the right of way acquisition process is moving forward to completion.
“The county now has had a number of discussions with the school districts and the bus companies, so they are all at the table figuring out bus routes, busing concerns and what the plan of attack is on that,” Slavik said.
Dakota County will pay for 100% of the Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue project, although the city of Farmington and Dakota County will have a joint powers agreement to define maintenance responsibilities related to drainage. Project bids go out in spring and construction will take place in summer 2023.
Denmark Crossing
Plans and designs are nearly complete to begin construction on the Dakota County Community Development Authority’s new income-based Denmark Crossing townhomes in 2023. Construction will take about 12 to 18 months.
This townhome design has never been used in Dakota County, Slavik said. There will be eight, one-bedroom layout plans and four-bedroom units rather than the more common two- and three-bedroom townhomes.
“We are looking for the families but also those who are working their butt off, but they don’t have kids and right now we have 15 one-bedrooms (townhomes) total in the entire system, and they have a wait system of almost 2,000 people, and we are seeing a need right there,” Slavik said.
The townhomes will be located near Boeckman Middle School.
Tax levy
Slavik noted a few other county projects and the 2023 county tax levy.
The preliminary 2023 tax levy has been set at 1.9%, Slavik said. The final tax levy will be approved in December.
“We’re still trying to find a way, if possible, to make that lower, and it is a lot harder this year than in the past,” Slavik said, adding how the Dakota County tax levy saw a zero-percentage increase during the last couple years.
Residential home evaluations in the county were up about 17% on the recently mailed out tax statements, Slavik said.
“About two thirds of that tax increase that you are seeing overall is coming from the average household is a valuation increase, and next year the residential evaluations are expected to increase about 6%.
“It’s a balloon that squeezes back and forth, and this year the impact is on residential properties,” Slavik said.
Looking ahead into 2024, the county predicts that the county’s portion of tax levy will go back to more normal levels and not to hit the residents so hard, said Slavik.
County greenway system expands
In 2023, Dakota County plans to quadruple its greenway system to 200 miles of trails and bike pathways.
“It is much more than bike trails with natural resources and environmental components to it, and it goes through cities and the rural areas with a focus on the natural resources throughout the county of Dakota,” Slavik said.
“One of the positives of that is many trails are with our own communities and communities like Farmington you already have part of that trail system, and the county is looking to take it over and maintain it, and so it won’t have to be on the taxpayers” through city taxes, he said.
Many county greenway trails are becoming a larger with a regional trail system that connects cities.
In 2023, a portion of the North Creek Greenway in Farmington will be reconstructed to county standards.
“From that point on, we will be in agreement that it will be county owned and maintained and it will be savings for taxpayers” in Farmington who will not have to continually pay for miles of trail system, Slavik said.
Dakota County engineers will design and the county will pay construction of a bridge over a creek inside the North Creek Greenway Park next year.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
