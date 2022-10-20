Farmington hires two new directors
Photo by Kara Hildreth

The Farmington City Council approved the hiring of two new directors during the Monday, Oct. 17, regular council meeting.

Deanna Kuennen was hired as the new community development director. In 2021, she was selected as the Economic Developer of the Year by the Economic Development Association in Minnesota. She worked as the economic development director in Rice County for more than 15 years, and as an economic development manager for the city of Northfield for three years.

Tags

Load comments