The Farmington City Council approved the hiring of two new directors during the Monday, Oct. 17, regular council meeting.
Deanna Kuennen was hired as the new community development director. In 2021, she was selected as the Economic Developer of the Year by the Economic Development Association in Minnesota. She worked as the economic development director in Rice County for more than 15 years, and as an economic development manager for the city of Northfield for three years.
The community development director is responsible for coordinating and supervising operations of community and economic development, planning, code enforcement and building inspections.
Kuennen, who holds a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning, was hired as a non-union employee with a salary of $132,989.
John Powell was hired as the new public works director. Powell, who holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, has been a public works director for cities and worked as a consultant for municipalities. He served on several committees with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the League of Minnesota Cities, and the Metropolitan Council. He also serves on the Rosemount Planning Commission. Powell will lead the public works department and oversee engineering functions.
Powell was hired as a non-union employee with a salary of $143,237.
Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski said: “We are so excited for them to join our team and we are looking forward to it, and I also want to thank staff for taking on extra assignments while we covered for those openings, so we really appreciate that.”
Gorski reported the city of Farmington has an opening for a communications specialist and interested applicants can apply on the city website at farmingtonmn.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.