A new Farmington High School principal was appointed this week after the approval of the Farmington School Board at the Monday, April 24, board meeting.
Ryan Meyer was hired by district superintendent Jason Berg after a search process that gathered feedback from staff, families and learners to identify qualities sought in a new school building principal. Meyer currently serves as the assistant principal of Mankato West High School.
“I know Ryan is well suited to support and advance the strategic work taking place at Farmington High School ensuring our learners achieve their highest aspirations,” Berg said. “Thank you to everyone who provided feedback to help inform the principal search.” The district said a number of qualified candidates applied and many factors came into the final decision.
Berg said ultimately Meyer rose to the top given his strong skills, abilities and diverse experiences that align with the Farmington High School community and the district’s strategic framework.
Dan Pickens, the former Farmington High principal, took a medical leave of absence from District 192 and announced in March he did not plan to return to the district for the 2023-2024 school year. Two interim building principals have been appointed. Laura Pierce will serve as the interim principal for high school students in grades 11 and 12, and Jon Lund will serve as interim principal for freshman and sophomore students.
Meyer will officially begin in his leadership administrative role July 5.
