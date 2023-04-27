New Farmington High Principal Ryan Meyer

Ryan Meyer 

 Submitted photo

A new Farmington High School principal was appointed this week after the approval of the Farmington School Board at the Monday, April 24, board meeting.

Ryan Meyer was hired by district superintendent Jason Berg after a search process that gathered feedback from staff, families and learners to identify qualities sought in a new school building principal. Meyer currently serves as the assistant principal of Mankato West High School.

