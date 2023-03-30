Students report feeling unwelcome,
unheard and unsafe
Farmington High School students who reported feeling unwelcome, unheard and unsafe led a student-walk outside the school in the early afternoon on March 24.
Students stood in a quiet circle holding handmade peaceful protest signs that read “Recognize racism at school,” “Silence is not a solution,” and “We should all be accepted.” A few students recorded speakers’ speeches on their smartphones, most stood quietly and a few students had tears on their faces. Some students reported how they do not feel safe at school because they are being targeted and are being shown unwelcoming behavior by other students.
District 192 noted in an email to parents that this was not a school-sponsored activity but that District 192 respects learners’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest.
“When there is a student walkout, ISD 192 staff work to support both those who choose to participate and those who do not choose to participate,” the district said.
Students who participated were supervised throughout the event and the walkout did not disrupt learning at the school inside, the district reported.
“Farmington High School staff and administrators have met with students involved multiple times both before and after the walkout and they remain committed to working with this group of learners to better understand their concerns and create change together,” the district said in response to questions from the newspaper.
The student-led walkout was organized by Jeremiah Ruben who communicated the protest date and time on social media platforms.
In response to students reporting bullying incidents, Ruben said “They tell kids to walk away or to stop being dramatic when it comes to someone reporting racism or someone being homophobic, and then they blame mental health for the students’ actions which still doesn’t make it okay at all.”
Ruben said many students go home every day feeling depressed and some hold suicidal thoughts, he said. Many students who identify as LGBTQ do not feel welcome or accepted, Ruben said.
“When the school conducts meetings to figure out how to get rid of problems, but then make it seem like the students who are victims are causing the problems,” he said.
“We are not the problem, and I will always stand by that. What can we do to change things, fix them, and make the students feel welcomed?” Ruben asked, adding the district needs to talk about that to find solutions.
“How many parents or siblings have to see their brothers or sisters come home, cutting themselves and crying because someone judged them and made them feel like they were the problem just because they are colored, gay or trans?” Ruben said.
“This isn’t just about accepting the different color races that there are – it’s about helping students feel like they have a trusted adult to go to when things are wrong,” Ruben said.
Farmington High parent Kristy Rhoades was in attendance at the walkout.
“I am so incredibly proud of our young ones that are speaking up and seeking justice for themselves and their peers,” she said. “I’m hopeful that their voices will be heard, and our district will do the right thing toward fostering a safe environment, one where learners know they have a voice, and will not be shamed, dismissed, silenced, and not be punished for speaking up for themselves, anything less from our district results in a hostile learning environment where the district fails every single learner.”
Ruben said: “This walkout is to show what community power is and the meaning of what all communities coming together should be like – everyone should feel welcomed at the school that everyone belongs to.”
When the district was asked what it does to support students, officials said in a statement: “students who are experiencing difficulties in school are encouraged to reach out to a trusted adult so that we can work together to find the best way to support their school experience.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
