Local veterans honored at Patriotic Day
Farmington High School senior Jor’den Rojas, the daughter of two veterans, earned a standing ovation and applause when she read her Voice of Democracy essay addressing veterans’ selfless sacrifice during the Farmington Patriotic Day celebration.
Rojas, 17, won the school’s Voice of Democracy essay contest, which focused on the question: “Why is a Veteran Important?” The national writing contest, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars, was founded in 1947 with more than 25,000 youths competing for more than $2 million in scholarships.
“At five years old I was indulged with over-priced, Chucky Cheese pizza and borderline child gambling,” said Rojas, the daughter of Juan Rojas who retired from the military this month, and mother Maija Peterson-Rojas.
She said she relished in what she thought could be her best birthday, but she had trouble sleeping that night. She said she began crying in her bed and was careful not to wake up her brother.
Rojas said she realized she had the best day without her dad being there. It was the first one he had ever missed.
She said she didn’t understand why her Dad had been gone for so long, when he would be back, and why he missed her birthday.
Her mother explained that her father was a hero and that he would be home soon, Rojas said.
She said she learned at 5 years old how to fear not having her dad around anymore and that it is this sacrifice that is what every person who has served for this country was willing to do,” along with their families, she said.
“It has allowed up the opportunity to be here today,” said Rojas, who has two brothers, Kayson, 19, and Julian 10. “They have given up everything so Americans can have basic human rights, and they have sacrificed their minds, souls and bodies to uphold the foundation of this country – our freedom,” she said.
“When I am asked to describe a veteran, I have one word – altruistic,” she said, explaining the word is French in origin.
“Altruism is showing selfless concern and for the well-being of others, and what better word can you use to describe veterans? Considering the selfless sacrifice made for the betterment of this great nation the second you are shipped off to bootcamp,” Rojas said.
“You sacrificed your time and your bodies and your minds to simply protect the very notion that is painted as the American Dream – freedom - the thing that so many people take for granted, and you have fought and sacrificed for our freedoms and for that we are forever thankful,” Rojas said.
“Yet it goes unseen and veterans go unseen and unappreciated and unsupported, and yet you (veterans) continue to live in grace because that was never what you signed up for, to go down in history and it was never to have adoring fans, but it was for people of this country to go to sleep peacefully at night knowing that they would wake up safe and free,” Rojas said.
Rojas said she struggled to answer the question “Why is a veteran important?” because she had never contemplated it before.
As the daughter of two veterans who met online while they were on active duty in the U.S. Marines, Rojas shared personal tributes of gratitude and love toward her parents’ service and sacrifice and how they have influenced her.
“Without my veteran father I would not have the drive and discipline to work hard and never settle for anything that was less than my high abilities, and without my veteran mother I would not have the confidence to push myself to do anything that I put my mind to no matter who doubts me, what I have gone through, or how hard it will get,” Rojas said.
“The little girl in the story was me and although at the time I was hurt and scared that my Dad didn’t make it to my birthday that year, I later realized he was fighting for me and all the other children in this country so we could have the chance to fly and soar and have every opportunity possible,” she said.
Rojas said “I am so proud and honored that he (her father) and other veterans like yourselves have made the sacrifices that not only for me but for all of us, and in case you’re wondering and to make it clear ever since that day my Dad has not missed a birthday.”
