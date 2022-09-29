Fraternity group looks for new membership
The Free Masons of Corinthian Lodge No. 67 dedicated their historic building in downtown Farmington with a march, bagpipe music and a celebratory ceremony Saturday, Sept. 24, after years of building renovations.
This Masons are the longest, continually operating civic organization in Farmington that received its charter in 1867.
Today the two-story building stands in the heart of the historic downtown at 326 Third St. The Masonic Lodge building was constructed when the fraternity celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 1917 and was designed with two retail storefronts on the lower level that provided income for continuing operations.
The Masons said they are proud of the hours of sweat equity and investment they made in recent years to honor the legacy of the generations of Masons who preceded them and who built the lodge 104 years ago.
James Henderson, chairman of the building committee, said 2021 served as a year for significant renovations and capped off a decade of building improvements. The projects included repairs and renovations on the ceiling, plaster, carpets, lighting, and floors and new roofing. Many members invested hours of work on the renovations.
“We have been working on giving her a facelift,” Henderson said.
Farmington Masonic Lodge has around 140 members who live in the Farmington area.
The Masons give out scholarships every year to high school seniors at Farmington High School and others. The Lodge owns and manages Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington. The group raises funds each year during Farmington Dew Days when it serves up a Waffle Breakfast.
The male fraternity group welcomes new members 18 years or older to the group that meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
“It’s really exciting to be part of a group that has been in Farmington for over 150 years and provides such meaning to people’s lives and does such good work for the community,” said Rick Vance, lodge education officer.
Vance, 64, said local men should consider joining the fraternity that was formed by the nation’s founding fathers of Benjamin Franklin, George Washington and Paul Revere.
“It’s a good group and we are happy to see it become a vibrant and meaningful to people’s lives,” said Vance, who has been a member for 16 years.
The Masons require its membership to hold a belief in a higher power, he said.
“All faiths are welcome – we have Muslims, Christians, Catholics and a variety of faiths and all are welcome and have been since we have been around 1,000 years,” Henderson said.
Other building renovations involved an excavation and repair of the northwest corner of the building to stop water damage, installing new air conditioners and furnaces for the two rental units, and blacktopping the parking lot. In the social rooms, they replaced the ceiling in the Club Room that was damaged by a roof water leak.
The Masons updated the stairwell, entrance landing, dining and kitchen preparation areas. In the Tyler Room, the Masons installed firestop materials to meet fire code and installed new crown molding.
In the basement, several footings that support posts and hold up the first floor beams were becoming weak. To address the sagging floor, the basement was cleaned out and the floor was excavated at the post positions. Then two and three-foot square concrete foundations were poured and new posts were installed.
Farmington Boy Scouts of Troop 118 sealed the floor and walls of the north basement area as part of an Eagle Scout project. Troop 118 has used the south side of the basement for their storage free from the Masons for many years.
During the summer of 2022, the lodge room walls and columns were repainted, and the backdrop and floor of the stage area was replaced. The windows and seals around the doors were replaced.
The group tore out decades old wall-to-wall carpeting and refinished the hardwood floors to give a dramatically renewed and refreshed look to the century old lodge, Vance said.
Zach Bohlman, 35, serves as the fraternal organization’s worshipful master at the Farmington Corinthian Lodge.
“Our re-dedication ceremony recognizes and celebrates the extensive renovations that were recently completed to our 105-year-old lodge building to ensure it is ready for the next 100 years,” Bohlman said. “To me, the Lodge is more than a meeting place, it represents the memories and friendships I’ve made with my brothers that will last a lifetime.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.