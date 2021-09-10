48 percent of land remains agricultural
The Farmington City Council and city staff will soon engage rural landowners to discover what their future plans are for acres that has been farmed for generations within Dakota County.
If one were to fly a drone over Farmington, it could see that nearly 49 percent of land is agricultural in the city’s 15 square miles.
Currently, there is no opposition to the city reaching out to talk with landowners, there are no large companies wishing to relocate to Farmington or corporations knocking on the city’s doors to build within the city limits.
At a recent City Council work session, council and staff agreed to conduct meetings with landowners.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said engaging landowners was a platform item when he ran for mayor.
Good planning work is being done at the city staff level, Hoyt said, and through the Met Council that ultimately aligns with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which is updated every 10 years to serve as the city’s master guide.
Hoyt believes the missing piece in communication is the voice of the rural landowners. City staff assemble the Comp Plan to coincide with others such as those for bikes and pedestrians, Downtown Redevelopment and the Highway 3 Corridor.
“Ultimately they all feed into the Comprehensive Plan, and I felt like we were missing one piece and that is the voice from those whose land it is that we are talking about in all these plans,” Hoyt said.
The City Council agreed engaging landowners is a priority for 2021. Most agricultural acres in the city are owned by eight landowners who have farmed for generations.
“The city can learn about the landowners’ plans, their financial plan and what is the landowners’ long-term vision because it matters,” he said.
The city’s long-term capital improvement plan and financial summaries are based on a certain percentage of growth, Hoyt said.
“What if one of these landowners said that might be nice, but we are going to keep farming,” Hoyt said. This information could become useful to the city and its planning.
He noted that Vita Attiva housing development that recently broke ground off Highway 50 and Pilot Knob Road came to be after communication with landowners, Hoyt said.
“This recent development required the acquiescence of an adjacent parcel of farmland,” Hoyt said.
When Farmington city staff look toward 2040, the council agrees the city can better forecast after engaging landowners to share plans, if known, for the next 20 years.
“At the end of the day, it is not our business, but we want them to know we are here to help you and assist you in whatever way is possible and best for your family,” Hoyt said.
If landowners communicate with the city that they are not open to selling land because of a certain way it will be developed, Hoyt said then it does not make sense for the city to zone it that way.
Sam DiMaggio, the city’s new community development director, has already begun some communications with landowners on a small level, Hoyt said.
“It is important to know the individual needs of each one of those property owners and, to me, it is a necessity and we couldn’t be successful as a community without establishing or building on those relationships and establishing more communication because we want to continue to grow and honor those who continue to call Farmington home.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
