Council members cite benefits
of dedicated funding
The Farmington Economic Development Authority is exploring the potential of establishing an EDA levy to provide a dedicated funding stream for economic development projects.
Since 2019, the Farmington EDA has operated a budget of $40,000 to $50,000 transferred from the city’s general fund.
“All the communities I have worked in within Minnesota have had the (EDA) levies and Chris (Regis, the finance director) also comes from communities that have had the levies,” said Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen during the EDA’s April 17 meeting.
An EDA levy is part of the city’s overall levy, which is implemented at the EDA’s request to the City Council.
Since the EDA is currently comprised of all City Council members, such approval would be a formality if implemented.
In the last few years, the City Council said one top goal is spurring economic development.
A full EDA levy allowed by state statute is 0.01813% of the city’s taxable market value. That would be $524,000 this year in Farmington, Kuennen said.
An EDA levy could fund programming and bigger economic development programs that can have a larger impact on the community, Kuennen said, such as offering a revolving loan fund.
“I am recommending we establish a $100,000 levy, and we start programming that,” Kuennen said.
EDA feedback
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said the EDA still has seven plus months for planning the start of an EDA levy since potential funding would be part of the 2024 budget.
Hoyt said the general questions he wants answered are: “What are actionable items and what do we think are the short-and long-term goals?”
Hoyt said he wants the levy to be driven by actions not dollar amounts or percentages.
“If you believe the most bang for our buck is land acquisition in the first years, and you think $300,000 is going to do it, I would rather see that come forward than have us deliberate in here for hours,” Hoyt said.
City Administrator Lynn Gorski said the first goal is to establish the fund.
Hoyt voiced he is tired of hearing from residents that no economic development is happening.
“This is the number one thing in the last four years, that we are stuck, and we hear from the community nothing is happening,” Hoyt said. “The community understands that it all starts with the EDA.”
Kuennen said city staff wants to see development happen, but there are factors driving economic development outside the city’s control.
Ehlers financial consultants will attend a future EDA or council workshop to offer more information and guidance building an EDA levy fund balance, Kuennen said.
Council members Holly Bernatz, Nick Lien and Steve Wilson said they were in favor of setting up an EDA levy.
Bernatz noted that surrounding communities have had EDA levies for 20-plus years.
“You have to have money to make money,” Bernatz said.
She said the city has to allocate funds to get in front of potential opportunities.
Wilson, EDA chair, asked city staff to review finance options and provide those at a future meeting.
Council Member Katie Porter said she struggles with the word “levy,” saying there could be an economic recession.
“I just feel the continuous challenge with the commercial tax base is our layout and that is not going to change,” Porter said of Farmington’s geographic location.
Bernatz said nobody has a crystal ball, but she thinks this kind of levy could open up opportunities for the city.
An EDA levy would need to be certified on or before Sept. 30, and adopted as a final levy required by state statute.
New hires
Two new city staff members were introduced at the EDA meeting – City Clerk Shirley Buecksler and Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Aman.
Aman, who has a background in economic development marketing and public relations, worked with Kuennen at the city of Faribault. She was also a marketing manager for a co-op grocery store in Northfield.
“I am really hoping there is a lot of good stuff to come, and I am really excited to be here, and I am really appreciative of opportunities,” Aman said.
“They have both already made an impact and we are grateful that they are here,” City Administrator Lynn Gorski said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
