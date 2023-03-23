Ebert Apartments construction
slated to take 14 months
Farmington Economic Development Authority unanimously approved a contract for tax increment financing agreement between the city, the EDA and developer to build a new four-story, market rate downtown apartments at the Monday, March 20 meeting.
The Farmington EDA is made up of all Farmington City Council members.
Farmington Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen led the EDA discussion.
The EDA approved a contract for private development and TIF financing for the new TIF District 15 that will lead to the construction of the new four-story, market rate apartment building at 310 Third Street. This building will be constructed on the corner of Third and Elm streets, that is at the north end of the block where city hall is located.
The new estimated $20 million Ebert Apartment housing project will be redeveloped on property where the vacant the Dakota Motors building stands and will be demolished this year. This commercial building has been vacant for years and has become an eyesore by many residents in the historic downtown business district.
The 74-unit, market rate apartment will lease one bedroom, one-bedroom plus den apartments and two-bedroom units. The four-story apartment complex will lease units with added amenities of a fitness center, community room, a main lobby lounge and sky lounge on level four, an outdoor rooftop terrace, a community room, pet wash, grill station, bike storage, storage rooms and in-unit washers and dryers. The apartment will offer residents a total of 105 parking stalls with 63 parking stalls located on the first level.
The developer Ten Nineteen Development, LLC, plans to break ground this summer and estimates the housing project will take 14 months.
“The EDA is now responsible for reviewing and approving the Contract for Private Development between the EDA and the developer (the TIF contract) associated with the project and the TIF, and this document outlines the statutes that authorize the establishment of the TIF district redevelopment district, legal descriptions of the redevelopment property, preliminary plans and the responsibilities of each party,” Kuennen said.
City staff has worked closely with legal counsel to draft the contract for this private redevelopment housing project. The agreement establishes the issuance of a “pay-as-you-go” TIF note for qualifying costs.
“Based on the analysis of the project specifics, Ehlers has concluded that the district will generate approximately $6.4 million in the life of the district in 25 years, and the project pro forma submitted by the developer indicates that the project will require $1,750,000 or present value over a maximum of 20 years at a rate of 6% per annum in TIF assistance,” Kuennen said.
Farmington EDA approved the new TIF District 15 for the Ebert Downtown Housing during the Feb. 21 Farmington EDA and council meetings.
The TIF plan established a redevelopment TIF district requested by the developer because it cannot raise enough funds for the project. It qualifies for this type of TIF based on the current site and building conditions. The maximum budget is for $7.09 million based on a $14.8 million project value and includes 3% for inflation and 5% interest over the full 26 years. The budget calls for a 10% allowance for city administrative costs.
Kuennen said the analysis shows project costs and financing meet industry standards. The third-party market study projected rents are consistent and there is a need for financial assistance to achieve the project feasibility.
Council Member Katie Porter asked for a breakdown of the $7.09 million breakdown.
Jason Aarsvold with Ehlers explained the $7.09 million in revenue include the tax increment and interest, and it will cover the land and building acquisition costs, site improvements and preparation, utilities and other qualifying improvements.
Kuennen said the TIF is used to redevelop the property and pay for demolition, site improvements, foundation work and parking. The TIF agreement outline and specifically state what the increments will be used for. Kuennen added with the pay-as-you-go payments, the developer needs to upfront the costs.
Prior to this new TIF district, the last time the city of Farmington established a TIF district was in 2016.
The EDA approved an interfund loan to cover incurred qualified costs as part of the new TIF No. 15 that are deemed eligible to be reimbursed from tax increments from that district. The EDA approved and authorized the amount of $120,000 with an interest rate of 5%.
The EDA could determine at any time to forgive all or a portion of the outstanding principal amount and accrued interest on the interfund loan, and not use the tax increments to reimburse itself for qualifying and eligible expenses.
The council discussed this redevelopment project and TIF during many work sessions.
Council Member Holly Bernatz asked how long this property has been empty and been open for redevelopment and for sale.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said the Dakota Motors building has been vacant for years and it has been at least five years since it was considered for redevelopment.
Council Member Steve Wilson, who served on past councils, said it has been 20 years since he wanted to see something built at this corner in the downtown area that serves as a gateway into the downtown and now the city will have this new apartment.
