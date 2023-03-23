Rendering of downtown Farmington with new Ebert Apartments

This is a rendering and aerial view of what the new Ebert Apartments will look like when constructed on the corner of Third and Elm Streets  in downtown Farmington.

The vacant building on the site known as the Dakota Motors building will be demolished this summer to make way for the new market rate, four-story Ebert Apartment after the Farmington EDA approved a TIF contract on Monday, March 20.

 Submitted image

Ebert Apartments construction

slated to take 14 months

