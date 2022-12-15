Development seen as an economic engine
Farmington business owners were invited to attend two open houses Monday, Dec. 12, to learn and ask questions about a new apartment complex that would be constructed at the corner of Elm and Third streets in the historic downtown.
The draft concept outlines a new 74-unit, four-story, market rate apartment complex with a range of floor plans.
The plan would close off Second Street and take away the current city-owned public parking lot on Second Street that runs parallel to the railroad tracks.
Megan Merricks, an administrative pastor at Homestead Community Church in Farmington, said she is a proponent of the complex, which would be north of the church.
“I think it is great and we are excited because it will bring new life to the downtown area, and we want more people. It will bring more energy into the downtown area and the businesses can benefit with more people coming into the community,” Merricks said.
Senior Planning Manager Tony Wippler said city staff members are excited about the project.
“This will be a big project in the downtown area, and it is a market rate apartment that this community has not seen in 30 years,” Wippler said who has worked for the city since 2005.
The four-story complex will change the downtown landscape.
“Typically, with new construction, you don’t want to mirror the historical nature, but you want it to complement,” Wippler said.
The land is south of Kwik Trip in the heart of downtown off the main thoroughfare of Highway 50 or Elm Street. The commercial land was formerly home to Dakota Motors, which has been for sale for years and has remained mostly vacant, although a couple small businesses lease a portion of space.
“It provides an option that we don’t currently have and it will definitely have a visual impact in the downtown and along some major corridors,” Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen said. “I think we are not only excited for this project, but we are excited about what this project could spur.”
“People get very excited about these projects in the downtown because it brings people into the community, and you have that many people living right in the downtown and generally those people support the businesses in town and so we could see additional retail happening,” Kuennen said.
She said it’s also good for the workforce.
“What were are doing is that we are laying a foundation so that all these pieces come together and that Farmington continues to be a place where people want to live and work,” she said.
Greg Hayes, vice president of real estate and development with Ebert Construction, said the next step will be submitting more detailed drawings, a project narrative, civil engineering details, and a site plan.
“Every city wants some residents in their downtown district for that vitality, and living in a subdivision outside of the downtown district doesn’t necessarily bring that vitality,” Hayes said.
Ebert Construction recently built a market rent apartment complex that opened in July in downtown Delano, a comparable city to Farmington, Hayes said.
“The city (of Farmington) has connected with that city staff and they have given very good reviews on us,” he said.
He said such a development leads to businesses investing more in their properties and it provides another housing options for workers.
The plan includes a third floor community room that will face south and have an exterior barbecue and spaces to relax. Each unit will have a balcony patio. There will be a pet washing station in the garage space. The parking will be at grade on the first level, and outdoor parking on west side. There will be an exercise area, meeting room, and lobby with coffee kiosks on the first floor.
The draft plan calls for an exterior building color and materials palette that would fit in with the downtown buildings.
“The architect has done a great job of pulling it together,” Hayes said, referring to the team at Collage Architects who presented a concept plan with Ebert Construction during the Nov. 7 joint City Council and Planning Commission work session.
“We are applying for a tax increment financing loan, but we haven’t finalized any of the that yet,” Hayes said.
If the apartment proposal moves forward, a groundbreaking will be targeted for spring 2023.
“It takes about 12 months, and so in 2024 it would be ready for tenants,” Hayes said.
