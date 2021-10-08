City of Farmington reviews garbage collector changes
Image courtesy of the City of Farmington

City Council reviews renewal

of DSI contract by end of year

by Kara Hildreth

Sun Thisweek

Dakota County Tribune

Garbage collection and weekly recycling was a discussion topic at a Farmington City Council work session Monday, Oct. 4, at city hall.

The city of Farmington currently picks up garbage weekly from Farmington households, and Dick’s Sanitation (DSI) in Lakeville provides recycling collection every other week. The DSI contract is up for renewal by the end of the year.

The city of Farmington currently hauls trash to Recycle Minnesota in Lakeville where it is then transported to the Red Wing Solid Waste in Red Wing.

The council discussed extending the DSI contract, adding modified recycling services and moving weekly trash collection over to DSI. The city is discussing the combination of trash collection transfer and processing services under one contract. The council reviewed a detailed summary of potential services with a renewed contract.

The city of Farmington has provided residential garbage collection since the 1940s. In the 1990s the state began mandating recycling for all customers, and that is when the DSI contract began in Farmington.

Since the DSI contract is up for renewal at the year’s end, the city will be incorporating Dakota County’s new requirements to provide weekly recycling to all customers. Farmington plans to continue partnerships with DSI and the city of Red Wing.

Farmington will continue discussions about extending a contract with DSI for modified recycling services at a future council work session.

