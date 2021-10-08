City Council reviews renewal
of DSI contract by end of year
by Kara Hildreth
Sun Thisweek
Dakota County Tribune
Garbage collection and weekly recycling was a discussion topic at a Farmington City Council work session Monday, Oct. 4, at city hall.
The city of Farmington currently picks up garbage weekly from Farmington households, and Dick’s Sanitation (DSI) in Lakeville provides recycling collection every other week. The DSI contract is up for renewal by the end of the year.
The city of Farmington currently hauls trash to Recycle Minnesota in Lakeville where it is then transported to the Red Wing Solid Waste in Red Wing.
The council discussed extending the DSI contract, adding modified recycling services and moving weekly trash collection over to DSI. The city is discussing the combination of trash collection transfer and processing services under one contract. The council reviewed a detailed summary of potential services with a renewed contract.
The city of Farmington has provided residential garbage collection since the 1940s. In the 1990s the state began mandating recycling for all customers, and that is when the DSI contract began in Farmington.
Since the DSI contract is up for renewal at the year’s end, the city will be incorporating Dakota County’s new requirements to provide weekly recycling to all customers. Farmington plans to continue partnerships with DSI and the city of Red Wing.
Farmington will continue discussions about extending a contract with DSI for modified recycling services at a future council work session.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.