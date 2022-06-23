Dakota CDA will build 40 rental townhome development
The Farmington City Council unanimously approved during its Monday, June 20, meeting the final plat to build new rental townhomes off Denmark Avenue.
The Denmark Housing Addition preliminary and final plat were approved by the Farmington Planning Commission in a 4-0 vote after a public hearing was held June 14.
The Dakota County Community Development Agency proposes to build a townhome development that will break ground south of The Legacy of Farmington apartment complex. The CDA property is on the east side of Denmark Avenue.
The CDA will build 40 units that consist of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom rentals.
“It will share a full access to Denmark Avenue with the adjacent property to the south (Dakota Meadows property),” Farmington Senior Planning Manager Tony Wippler said.
Since the timing is unknown for the Dakota Meadows development, Wippler said a roadway easement must be obtained from the owner of Dakota Meadows to ensure access for this site.
“The developer has been in contact with the Dakota Meadows project team and the necessary access and utility easements will be prepared and provided to the city for this roadway,” Wippler said.
A secondary emergency access is being provided near the northwest corner of the development. This access consists of a 20-foot wide, heavy bituminous trial that will only be accessible to emergency vehicles. The developer is proposing a gate at Denmark Avenue and collapsible bollards on the development side. The site will provide 100 parking spaces.
Since the proposed development is adjacent to a County Road 31/Denmark Avenue, it is subject to Dakota County’s contiguous plat ordinance. The Dakota County Plat Commission approved the preliminary and final plat on May 25.
The city of Farmington will be paid a parkland dedication fee instead of accepting parkland within the development. The developer is proposing two private tot lots in the central of the development. The developer is proposing to install trails throughout the central portion as well.
“These trails will also tie into the proposed trail along the northern side of the Dakota Meadows property to the south, and additionally, a trail will be constructed within the right-of-way of Denmark Avenue for the entire frontage of the development,” Wippler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.