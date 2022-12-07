Katie Bernhjelm honored
for her public service
Farmington City Council Member Katie Bernhjelm spoke with candor and emotion about her nearly five-year tenure and how difficult it was for her to decide not to seek re-election.
Bernhjelm was honored for her public service during the Monday, Dec. 5, regular council meeting and was given a city award.
“I was only the seventh woman elected to serve as a City Council member in Farmington’s history, and I was asked then and many times since about why I decided to join the City Council,” she said.
“Deciding not to seek re-election was a really difficult decision to come because I have really enjoyed this role,” Bernhjelm said, wiping tears away as she read from a prepared statement.
“It is time to spend more time with my family and spend time pursuing some other opportunities,” she said.
Tenure was challenging
Bernhjelm’s tenure began in April 2017 when she was appointed to fill a council seat vacancy.
“I can summarize with three reasons – first I was curious about where my taxes went and how decisions that were made, and I just wanted to jump on the bandwagon with complaints shared by others and I wanted to roll up my sleeves and understand why my neighbors were so upset with high taxes and little businesses,” she said.
“It is easy to make accusations and assumptions when you don’t understand the bigger picture,” she said.
Second, she said she is a lifelong learner who believes the best learning is on the job.
Bernhjelm wanted to bring a different perspective to the council, she said, admitting she understood very little about the day-to-day functions of city operations and projects.
“I wanted a way to serve my community and I believe that communities thrive because of the people who lift them up whether that be coaches, small business leaders, nonprofit volunteers, church leaders, teachers and so many others who give selflessly for the greater good of their community,” she said.
During her tenure there has been a lot of change as she served alongside two different mayors and seven different council members.
“We turned over our entire leadership team, including the city administrator, both chiefs and all department heads,” she said.
“I learned a hell of a lot. This is a part-time job but if you let it, it can be a full-time one, and I think most residents expect this to be a volunteer gig and based on the stipend, it pretty much is.
“I am beyond grateful for a husband who has held down the fort and has been home every Monday since 2017, and who supported me emotionally through two campaigns,” she said.
Bernhjelm ran for mayor in 2020 and earned 21.16% or 2,233 votes in a three-person race.
“You will never please everyone and nor should you expect to, this job is not black and white because if it was there would be no point in having elected officials, and you have to get comfortable with that very quickly,” she said.
“There are times you need to compartmentalize you own bias for the greater of the good community – the best leaders in this role are better at listening than they are at speaking,” she said.
“The fourth and final lesson is that social media is an unhelpful, derailing and polarizing platform for government and, if it were up to me, it would not be allowed to be a communication tool,” she said.
She asked residents to give leaders and city staff some grace before you hit send on the nasty emails, and to think about the person on the other end.
“We are human and we make mistakes and we want to serve you, we want to collaborate with you, and we don’t have evil intentions,” she said.
“Being a good leader has nothing to do with parties or where you stand on issues, good leaders are kind and show respect and collaborate and do objective research and seek advice and admit fault and build up others around them, we need less polarizing politics and we need more common ground in celebrating our differences,” she said.
Speaking to her fellow council members, “It has been a pleasure getting to know each of you and to the staff, you are the unsung heroes of this town, you are the engine that keeps us running whether or not you live in town, you have taken ownership and pride in everything you do for residents, you bear all the complaints with little or no thanks,” she said.
She received a standing ovation for her public service from all in the city council chamber.
Council, staff praises
City Administrator Lynn Gorski presented Bernhjelm with an award for her public service.
“You have provided so many great aspects to the City Council and have really moved Farmington along and have kept us in the right direction, and we appreciate your insightfulness and everything you have provided for us,” Gorski said.
Council Member Steve Wilson said he did not expect to come to a meeting that was like a therapy session, adding “I appreciate the honesty and just your approach to serving on the council.”
“I think the way you helped me appreciate a different perspective with different facets of the community has enabled me to be a stronger council member, and I think your business savvy and your straightforward approach has served the community well, and I think you have represented the residents to the best of your ability, and I wish you and your family nothing but the best and success in your business career,” Wilson said.
Council Member Katie Porter said she appreciated Bernhjelm saying yes to serving at a time that was not convenient as a future mother who was nine months pregnant when she took the oath of office.
“You are a wealth of knowledge and a wonderful mentor and certainly one that I greatly appreciate learning from, and I will take a lot of what I have learned from you in the coming years,” Porter said.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “You have served with integrity, professionalism, dignity and most importantly grace, and you have committed yourself to the residents and community of Farmington with the best intentions, and throughout years of service you have been inspiration for others to rise to the challenge of civic duty and to work proactively for the betterment of our community.”
“In our time working together, I have learned how to be a better listener, and I have always respected your viewpoint even when it was different from mine, and you have been a peer of influence and I appreciate you, Katie, because of your commitment Farmington is greater today and better positioned moving forward. Thank you for your service and I wish you the best in your future endeavors,” Hoyt added.
“Thank you, again from the bottom of our heart, it is not easy being a public servant, but you did it well,” Gorski said. “It’s OK to be emotional, that is how much you care about Farmington and be proud of it and own it, you have done so much for the city and being a new city administrator, you have really helped me, too.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
