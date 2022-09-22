Farmington Council approves proposed 5.96 levy for 2023

Farmington City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the 2023 preliminary tax levy with a 5.96% increase during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting.
Farmington Finance Director Chris Regis presented the proposed 2023 budget summary and tax levy to the public and council at city hall. The 2023 proposed net tax levy for the 2022 budget was $12,032,524 compared to the 2023 proposed budget net tax levy of $12,749,859 that is a 5.96 percent increase from the prior year. The 2022 city debt levy was $2,265,788 and the 2023 proposed budget debt levy went down 8.66 percent to $2,069,565.
The 2022 budget general fund expenditures were $15,729,719 compared to the 2023 proposed budget general fund expenditures of $16,884,783. This was a 7.34 percent increase in the past year of expenditures.
The 2023 budget goals reflect the council’s budget work sessions discussions held from May to September. When formulating the budget, city staff followed the council’s direction and its 2022 and 2023 priorities of business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.
Council feedback
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt remarked on the hard work on behalf of city staff who worked in tandem with the council to come to a lower tax levy and to find baseline budget numbers.
“This is the now the fourth budget I have sat through that we are making improvements and making sure we are putting out a number that is palatable for our residents,” Hoyt said.
“While at the same time, we are making sure there is proper funding and the money is being distributed equitably across multiple departments,” he added.
Hoyt said matter of fact how there are still challenges this community will face in terms of city services.
“I applaud my peers and staff for recognizing that and continuing to not just get here at one time, but to baby step our way into it,” Hoyt said.
Noting the city manages 50-plus miles of park trails, Hoyt said three years ago the council decided to fund the trail repair by .6 miles per year. Then the council decided to fund over a mile a year on the replacement schedule that was still way behind, Hoyt said.
“Then the cost of asphalt went through the roof, and now the city staff are replacing less than a half mile with the increased funding, but the clock does not stop,” he added.
Explaining the city leadership decided not to build a second water tower a few years ago because it would begin depreciating right away, Hoyt said.
The mayor reminded residents to look at their residential property evaluation increase when examining their property tax statements that will come in the mail. The city is only a small part of the increased property tax that includes tax portions from Dakota County and Independent School District 192.
Hoyt asserted how his home increased in evaluation by $100,000. “I am paying more because the county says my property is worth more,” Hoyt said.
Levy summary
The 2023 highlighted budget items include three new positions - two police officer positions and new staff for the city parks and recreation department.
The debt service levy decreased by $196,223 and Farmington saw a cut in the local government aid and received $105,587, Regis said, and he said this may be the last year the city receives LGA funds.
The budget call for a transfer of $150,000 in funds from the Solid Waste Fun to the General Fund, Regis said, and there was increased fuel funds budgeted across all city budgets.
“There was a 33% funding increase as part of the vehicle replacement plan,” Regis said.
Regis will continue to work council and staff department heads to review and update rates and fee schedules for next year in the next few months and will continue work to review and refine city department budgets.
Regis showed a bar graph during his PowerPoint presentation depicting an expected declining existing debt service from 2023 through 2028.
The average residential taxable market value on a Farmington house for 2022 was $341,495. This is compared to 2021 average home residential market value that was $280,641.
The city’s portion of taxes on a house in 2023 is estimated to be about 21.68% increase in market value of $1,448.64. Back in 2022, the city’s tax portion was $1,420 based on a taxable house valued at $280,641.
“This is a $27.95 increase or $2.33 per month in the city’s property tax portion with an estimated 21.69% increase in market value that is based on the estimated taxable market value of $341,495,” Regis said.
Farmington City Council will approve the final 2023 budget and tax levy and offer a tax levy public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at city hall in downtown Farmington.
