Farmington Council approves proposed 5.96 levy for 2023
Farmington City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the 2023 preliminary tax levy with a 5.96% increase during the Monday, Sept. 19 council meeting.

Farmington Finance Director Chris Regis presented the proposed 2023 budget summary and tax levy to the public and council at city hall. The 2023 proposed net tax levy for the 2022 budget was $12,032,524 compared to the 2023 proposed budget net tax levy of $12,749,859 that is a 5.96 percent increase from the prior year. The 2022 city debt levy was $2,265,788 and the 2023 proposed budget debt levy went down 8.66 percent to $2,069,565.

