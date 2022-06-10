Residents thank council, challenge
“wordsmithing” of final proclamation
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt read the city Juneteenth Proclamation and received loud applause from community members who filled half of the chamber during the Monday, June 6 Farmington City Council meeting at city hall.
Farmington resident Kristy Rhoades thanked the council for adopting the Juneteenth proclamation after a work session last month when council members discussed and debated the issue at length.
Juneteenth marks the day – June 19, 1865, when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863.
For the second year, Rhoades requested the council approve a Juneteenth proclamation. Last year the council denied the request in a 3-2 informal decision against adopting the proclamation. Nine residents spoke for 45 minutes at a July 19 meeting at city hall. This debate happened prior to Congress making this day a national paid holiday.
Rhoades urged the community to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in the African-American history and heritage of the city.
Speaking to the council, Rhoades said “I appreciate that you did not overlook, I appreciate you didn’t find excuses to only go so far, and I thank you for listening to your residents and educating our community today.”
“For everyone listening, please note that in the next several weeks, there will be Juneteenth events to support and celebrate in Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul and Minneapolis and more” cities,” Rhoades added.
Her young daughter, Kate spoke at the public forum, saying: “I just want to thank everyone for helping to change the world, and that is all I really need to say.”
Kate received loud support from the audience that was half filled with supporters of the Juneteenth proclamation.
Reciting a quote from civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., back in May 1967, Rhoades read: “I think you have to make a distinction between people who are genuinely and absolutely committed to the white community on the question of racial equality, and I must confess that I think that they are a very small minority, I think that the vast majority of white Americans will go so far, it’s kind of an installment plan for equity – they are always looking for an excuse to go but so far.”
Rhoades continued to share King’s words she found timely and relevant today.
“Human beings cannot continue to do wrong without eventually rationalizing that wrong, so slavery was justified morally, biologically, theoretically, scientifically,” Rhoades read.
The proposed city proclamation stated: “We acknowledge the role each citizen of Farmington needs to own in coming together for the purpose to deconstruct generations of systemic racism, so every person in Farmington can feel safe in our community and thrive.”
Kelsey Jezierski of Farmington spoke during the public forum and thanked the council for the dialogue at the work session and the support to adopt a Juneteenth Proclamation, although she challenged the “wordsmithing” of the final proclamation.
“We’re all disappointed in last year’s response, so I am happy to see there’s been progress,” Jezierski said.
“We’re all aware that change does not happen overnight, and it often is a long, hard, and challenging road towards the goal, and thankfully I am surrounded by determined, like minded allies and advocates who are equally passionate about creating equity,” she added.
Jezierski expressed discontent and frustration in the final proclamation that she said did not honor the original context in how it was written.
In response to the council’s discussion about how a potential celebratory event could take place to recognize diverse cultures, Jezierski debated this approach.
“I just want to make it clear - this Juneteenth is not for any other community other than the black community, and to try and make it otherwise is literally co-opting this very historical and significant day,” she said.
As an Asian-American, Jezierski said the Juneteenth holiday “is not a day to celebrate my culture or anybody else’s culture or history other than the black history.”
“This is a perfect example of systemic oppression or not recognizing something for what it is but trying to transform it into something to make it look better,” Jezierski said.
“It’s not our black community members responsibility to provide any labor, emotional or physical, and it is not other community members of culture’s responsibility to provide the same,” she added.
Voicing dissatisfaction with “wordsmithing” of the final city proclamation, Jezierski said the final proclamation adopted diminished the importance and sentiments of the proposed proclamation.
Jezierski asked residents to work to make progress when it comes to understanding each other. “I implore everybody to do better and be vulnerable and be courageous – courage and bravery are the only things that is going to make lasting change in this world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.