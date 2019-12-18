Farmington City Council approved a contract with Dakota County Sentencing to Service at the Dec. 16 regular city council meeting.
Randy Distad, the city parks and recreation director, said the county program has been developed to supervise individuals sentenced to court-ordered community service hours.
“It is typically an alternative used in place of a jail term and participants are non-dangerous offenders who have been screened by program staff,” Distad said.
Dakota County makes STS crews available to nonprofit organizations, as well as state and local governments.
Community service work crews can be assigned to park cleanup, construction labor or perform landscaping and trail construction or maintenance. Crews will range from five to 10 members supervised and working with a crew leader contracted and hired by Dakota County.
“Currently, the city has several projects that would benefit from the additional resources provided by a STS crew,” Distad said.
The city's parks and recreation and natural resources departments will utilize crews for two weeks during the year.
In prior contract years, Distad said crews completed a city park boardwalk construction and worked on general facility maintenance tasks.
In the past, the natural resources department has utilized work crews to clean out city storm water structures and remove buckthorn trees from storm water ponding areas that are undergoing prairie restoration, Distad said.
The budget impact and total cost associated with the joint powers contract is $4,720 and is included in the city's 2020 approved budget. The cost will be evenly shared between the city’s park maintenance fund and natural resources storm water fund.
