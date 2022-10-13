Farmington communications wins Leaders in Local Government Award

Farmington communications won a Leaders in Local Government Award at a St. Paul Area Chamber event Sept. 29. From left are City Council Member Steve Wilson, Assistant City Administrator Julie Flaten, City Administrator Lynn Gorski, Communications Specialist Lauren Siebenaler, Council Member Katie Bernhjelm and Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt.
Submitted photo courtesy of the City of Farmington
Farmington Communications Specialist Lauren Siebenaler was recognized with a communications and marketing award Sept. 29, at the St. Paul Area Chamber’s Leaders in Local Government Awards event.
“Lauren was tasked with celebrating Farmington’s 150th year. She created an incredible campaign that spanned social media, mailers, and displays,” said Council Member Katie Bernhjelm. “Farmington is a community that has an incredible past and an even more promising future.”
Since Farmington celebrates its 150th year anniversary this year, local Farmington history information has been a big topic throughout city communications and also on the city’s podcast, “Farmington Feed.”
In the Sept. 29 episode, Siebenaler interviewed the conservator who restored the city’s original charter and first ledger – two important documents from the city’s founding year of 1872. Listen to the interview on the city’s website, local government TV cable Channel 180, the city’s YouTube channel, or via the city podcast.
“Farmington is an amazing community full of history,” said Siebenaler. “I’ve gained more of an appreciation of this town through all my research this year. Thank you to the community members and staff for helping celebrate the city’s huge milestone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.