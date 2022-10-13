Farmington communications wins Leaders in Local Government Award

Farmington communications won a Leaders in Local Government Award at a St. Paul Area Chamber event Sept. 29. From left are City Council Member Steve Wilson, Assistant City Administrator Julie Flaten, City Administrator Lynn Gorski, Communications Specialist Lauren Siebenaler, Council Member Katie Bernhjelm and Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt.

 Submitted photo courtesy of the City of Farmington

Farmington Communications Specialist Lauren Siebenaler was recognized with a communications and marketing award Sept. 29, at the St. Paul Area Chamber’s Leaders in Local Government Awards event.

“Lauren was tasked with celebrating Farmington’s 150th year. She created an incredible campaign that spanned social media, mailers, and displays,” said Council Member Katie Bernhjelm. “Farmington is a community that has an incredible past and an even more promising future.”

