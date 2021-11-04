Farmington Mayor: “Our community
was rocked last week”
Farmington leadership responded to the triple homicide of a father, brother and mother in a crime that took place last week in a city that had not witnessed a homicide in more than six years.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight spoke to the Farmington community during the Monday, Nov. 1, Farmington City Council meeting at city hall.
McKnight, who said he spoke on behalf of Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford who was at a police conference, said “I just want to thank the community and officers.”
“Gary (Rutherford) has communicated with me and you (the city council) about how important with what is happening that there is never enough, so the community supporting our own police department now, and especially in the weeks to come is very important,” added McKnight.
“On behalf of me, I want to thank the residents and I know the Chief (Rutherford) would say the same thing,” McKnight added.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said “Our community, we were rocked last week, we had a very not typical event – Farmington had a triple homicide, and we haven’t had a homicide in over six years.”
Stating how many residents went to bed last Thursday, Oct. 28, and awoke to find several cop cars and law enforcement vehicles outside their residences. Hoyt said “We live in a society with technology where sometimes residents know what is happening before the 9-1-1 call makes it through, and then someone gets dispatched.”
“We have to remember that when that happens that there are real people involved, that these are human beings that are our neighbors, and when it happens there are a sequence of events,” Hoyt said.
During incidents like this crime scene, Hoyt reminded residents to be patient and explained how this case will be an ongoing investigation and will take time for all details to be known.
“Right away, we all want to know “Am I in danger?” Hoyt said.
Farmington Police arrived on scene Thursday evening to assess the crime scene and information was released the public as quickly as possible to ensure the public there was no longer any threat to public safety. The crime was contained to one residence, Hoyt said.
“Huge kudos to our police department, to those in the know who held it and kind of slowed the progression of information to make sure it was truthful and factual before coming out,” Hoyt said.
“Rest assured, you have a staff in our police department that took care of the situation, and they also need time to grieve,” said Hoyt.
“For those who know our officers, the extended family of those affected, co-workers of those affected, please reach out to them and offer assistance, guidance, support and whatever you can to them because it is a real situation that is heartbreaking,” Hoyt said.
“We’ll get through it and we will be good on the backside if we can extend grace and patience at the same time.”
