Council advocates for traffic signal
to prevent crashes off Hwy. 50
The busy intersection of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue near Farmington High School, which currently does not have lighted traffic signals, will be discussed at a joint city and Dakota County staff meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Farmington City Hall.
Dakota County Board Member Mike Slavik said during the City Council’s Monday, Nov. 15, meeting the County Board received the city’s resolution requesting a signal Flagstaff Avenue and Highway 50.
He said county staff are working on an internal analysis to review the intersection’s crash rates.
“We are going to start that conversation, and thank you to the city for that conversation,” Slavik said.
Farmington Council Member Steve Wilson said the council is in agreement about how it wants to prevent future crashes since the area is heavily traveled by young, perhaps inexperienced drivers who attend the high school.
“I think that is what terrifies everyone up here, and in the community,” Wilson said.
Slavik said county staff recently discussed new residential development that is happening near and around the high school, and he and county staff have been on site to see how traffic flows at the intersection. The county will conduct a traffic count study at the intersection.
Wilson asked Slavik to talk to other County Board members that a traffic control is needed at the intersection.
The county has an annual Capital Improvements Projects process to prioritize the work, which starts in March. In April, the county compiles a draft CIP. In June, Farmington will send a resolution to the county with the city’s priorities. The County Board will approve the CIP in October.
Dakota County rates intersections to determine if they warrant a signalized intersection.
The last time the county’s warrant analysis was conducted, the Regetta housing development off Flagstaff Road and Highway 50 did not warrant a signalized intersection.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt has stated he believes this intersection should become a priority, and it should be a political issue because the council wants traffic control installed at this intersection to prevent a crash.
Farmington Council Member Joy Pearson stated during a prior work session that a roundabout at Flagstaff Avenue by Meadowview Elementary is a disaster because there are constant accidents.
Pearson said cars leaving the high school after school drive onto Flagstaff Avenue and turn south, make a U-turn, and travel into the Regetta housing development so they can then travel north onto Flagstaff Avenue. Pearson said the roundabout is of concern, in addition to County Road 50 and Flagstaff Avenue because now there is too much traffic in the area.
Wilson said Flagstaff Avenue should to be turned from a county road into a full, two-lane highway with turning lanes.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she agrees and thinks the council should push the County Road 50 and Flagstaff traffic light signal forward.
“If we invest in a light, we should also look at roads in and out of the high school,” Bernhjelm said.
Pearson urged city staff to talk with developers and the school district regarding this public safety issue. Wilson agreed the city must involve the school district in discussions.
City Administrator David McKnight was encouraged to talk with the school district regarding traffic of students making a U-turn at the nearby Regetta neighborhood.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
