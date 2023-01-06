Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien takes oath of office

Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien takes oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at city hall with Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Farmington

Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien took the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski.

Lien was formally appointed to serve on the city council in January 2022  after former council member Joy Pearson resigned last November.

