Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien takes oath of office Jan 6, 2023

Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien takes oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at city hall with Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski. Photo courtesy of the City of Farmington

Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien took the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski.Lien was formally appointed to serve on the city council in January 2022 after former council member Joy Pearson resigned last November.As a self-described math geek, Lien works as a computer engineer within the educational training and enterprise division for Seagate, a computer and hard drive firm.
