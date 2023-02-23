Mayor: There will not be any lost revenue
picked up by other businesses
The Farmington City Council unanimously approved a new tax increment financing district and a TIF plan Feb. 21 for the potential construction of apartments in the vacant Dakota Motors building downtown.
The construction plan calls for the elimination of Second Street and would take away the current city-owned public parking on Second Street that runs parallel to the railroad tracks.
The new apartment complex would be built across the street from the downtown Kwik Trip along the main thoroughfare off Highway 50 or Elm Street that serves as the gateway to the downtown area.
Prior to the council meeting on Feb. 21, the council, acting as the Farmington Economic Development Authority, unanimously approved the new TIF district and TIF plan. All members were present at the EDA meeting except Council Member Nick Lien.
Council deliberation
The council has discussed the project and TIF plan at numerous work sessions.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said the property was purchased in 1987 for about $300,000. In 2021, the tax value on the property was roughly $475,000, and it rose to $647,000 in 2022, Hoyt said.
A TIF plan means the base stays at that amount for 20 years, and that number becomes the maximum that the city, the school district or any other tax authority can draw upon for tax purposes, Hoyt explained.
“Any additional amounts for the 20-year period of time that have increased based on the valuation increase up to $1.75 million essentially gets put into a holding through the county once they expense out and then is redirected back to the developer,” Hoyt said.
“At no point is there, per se, lost revenue and there is not funding that is being picked up by other businesses or other parcels throughout the city.
“This is strictly developer paid, redirected, which the statute allows where the state makes a project viable where otherwise it would not (be),” Hoyt added.
“In 20 years from now we are going to open a Christmas present, and we have this great opportunity that will come to maturity,” Hoyt said.
Council Member Holly Bernatz said the property has failed to develop without TIF. She said she wants to “make sure others understand there are and have been opportunities for others to invest in that particular area, and it just has not happened at this point.”
New multi-family housing
Since summer of 2022, city staff has been in conversation with Ebert Construction and Ten Nineteen Development regarding a multi-family housing development in Farmington.
The developer entered into a purchase agreement with the owner of 310 Third Street, known as the former Dakota Motors building, on the corner of Third Street and Highway 50.
The redevelopment project, estimated at nearly $20 million, calls for a four-story, market rent apartment building with one-bedroom units, one bedroom plus a den, and two-bedrooms units. It would include 63 surface-level parking stalls. The Ebert apartment complex would offer tenants a sky lounge, a rooftop terrace, a main lobby lounge, a fitness room, a pet wash and in-unit washers and dryers.
To support the project, the developer requested public financing assistance in the form of tax increment financing for a redevelopment district.
New TIF district
The council approved a new district called TIF District No. 15. The first year of district increment will be 2025.
Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen said adopting a TIF plan is “a necessary step to establish the TIF district.”
The $20 million project costs include land acquisition, demolition of the current building, cleanup, site improvements, utilities and construction. TIF makes the project feasible, according to Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial consultant. Ehlers provided in-depth financial review and pro forma project evaluation.
Plan budget
The plan calls for a maximum budget of $7.09 million based on a $14.8 million assessed project value. This is a maximum budget and not the developer’s assistance, said Jason Aarsvold, a municipal advisor with Ehlers.
“This includes 3% inflation and 5% interest over the full 26 years,” Aarsvold said. “The actual assistance is $1,750,000, present value with 20 years estimated,” he said.
This payment plan does not involve any repayment required from the city.
“This anticipates a pay-as-you-go payments to the developer from the TIF only,” Aarsvold said. The TIF plan include a 10% allowance for city administrative costs, he said.
The TIF plan outlines the first year of the increment financing will be 2025.
The total estimated tax increment revenues for the new district will be $7.06 million.
Aarsvold said the duration of the district is estimated to be 25 years after the receipt of the first increment.
“The uses of the funds or costs of certain eligible expenses of $7,085,542 does not represent the amount of TIF for the specific project, but instead represents the maximum budget for all activities to be considered for TIF within the district,” Aarsvold said.
The City Council will be presented with the TIF grant assistance plan for review at its March 20 meeting.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
