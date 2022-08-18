Amended policy may spark action from
Aldi grocery, other businesses
The Farmington City Council approved an amended Business Subsidy Policy at its Monday, Aug. 15, meeting in an effort to spur economic development in Farmington.
Prior to the council meeting, the Economic Development Authority comprised of all council members discussed the policy and also during the Feb. 22 and May 16 meetings.
Farmington officials said the amended policy could spark action from the German-owned Aldi grocery that owns land in the Vermillion River Crossings commercial development. The policy could speed up the time-frame for the grocery giant to break ground, build and open a grocery store.
The amended policy could also stimulate interest from other companies to locate distribution plants or industrial sites in Farmington.
“The purpose of the Business Subsidy Policy is to establish criteria and provide guidelines for granting businesses subsidies, such as Tax Increment Financing and tax abatement,” said Kalley Swift, community development specialist.
Swift made the presentation in place of Samantha DiMaggio, the city’s former community development director who recently resigned from the city to work for the city of Chanhassen.
Farmington’s Business Subsidy Policy was last amended in 2015, and was outdated and not competitive, Swift said.
The new amended policy will provide guidelines for granting subsidies and will consolidate three city policies into one. The policy will bring together the city’s business subsidy policy from 2015, the TIF policy, and the tax abasement policy both from 2016.
Farmington city staff will use five criteria to evaluate a subsidy request: public purpose, increase tax base, wage and job creation, the “But-For” Test, and other economic or redevelopment goals.
Projects must create a minimum of 10 full-time equivalent jobs paying at least 200% of the state’s minimum wage in effect at the time of the granted subsidy. The maximum assistance provided per job created or maintained will be $25,000.
If creation of jobs is determined not to be a project goal, a business subsidy must achieve specific, tangible and measurable goals that could bring additional unsubsidized development, remove blight, improve the quality of life by providing a good or service and addressing an unmet demand, or promotes revitalization, among other goals.
The city attorney reviewed the policy and recommended changes were incorporated, Swift said.
The policy was updated since the City Council has established business growth as one of its priorities to help provide more amenities and increase and diversify the tax base.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
