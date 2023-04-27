Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski received high marks from the Farmington City Council during her first performance review.
The council met in a closed meeting April 3 for about two hours to evaluate Gorski’s performance, according to Leah Koch, assistant city administrator. Gorski attended the closed session. State law requires the annual performance evaluation summary to be made public.
Gorski was hired as assistant city administrator in August 2021 and was appointed city administrator in March 2022 after former city administrator David McKnight resigned to take a new job in Dakota County government.
The performance review said Gorski was meeting or exceeding expectations, according to each council member, in leadership communication, quality of work, city council and city administrator relationship, along with the overall rating. All five council members indicated no deficiencies or problem areas in need of improvement.
During the evaluation, Gorski offered a summary of her personal performance and professional growth during the last year, Koch said, and she discussed her efforts to reduce staff turnover, hire new city department heads, and maintain a positive workplace culture at city hall.
The council formally approved the performance summary on the April 17 consent agenda during its regular council meeting.
Gorski received a salary increase of $8,994 in her new employment agreement that bumped her annual salary to $166,498 starting March 22, 2023. The agreement includes a $500 a month car allowance in lieu of her submitting a mileage reimbursement.
Koch said, “The council expressed support for and their confidence in the city administrator, and her ability to lead the city, create orderly agendas at council meetings, and implement the council’s vision for Farmington.”
Koch said several council members noted Gorski’s positive leadership style and communication skills.
