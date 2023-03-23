City staff work on draft work plan
The Farmington Economic Development Authority continued discussion about a micro grant program to support and encourage business development.
Farmington Community Development Director Deanna Kuennen led continued discussion during the Monday, March 20 EDA meeting held prior to the council meeting at city hall.
“Shifting to a micro grant program, typically different decision factors come into play depending on what the intended goal of the program is resulting in a ‘yes’ the application meets the criteria, or ‘no’ the application doesn’t meet the criteria for these reasons,” Kuennen said.
The EDA requested city staff revisit the scoring criteria associated with past programs to incorporate those metrics into the program.
The scoring system is the same used for the past city Facade Improvement Grant and Redevelopment Grant programs. The matrix applications would ask businesses to share building age, size, cost of potential project, if project can be directly related to business productivity, and if the applicant has ever received an EDA grant, among other queries.
“With the previous program, all applications per program were due at one time and the scoring was used to help determine the allocation of the funding,” Kuennen said. The proposed micro grant program includes a rolling application cycle aimed to meet businesses where they are at, she said.
Micro grant
City staff outlined areas of the draft work plan for the micro grant program including a few questions like “What is the priority of the program to enhance the appearance and safety of the buildings?”
The program could provide micro infusions of cash into the business that could be used for a variety of purposes to aid in the growth of the small businesses. Criteria could state businesses need to be located in Farmington and could clarify businesses located in certain areas of Farmington. The grant could be designed for certain types of business, and businesses of a certain size based on number of employees or gross sales.
City staff recommend the total amount of the micro grant program to be $25,000.
In 2022, the EDA voted for a total of $60,000 in grant funds to be available.
In terms of a proposed individual grant amount, city staff reported in the 2022 Redevelopment Grant program there was a $10,000 matching grant. The 2022 Facade Grant program offered a $5,000 maximum matching grant program to business owners.
In January, the EDA discussed pausing the redevelopment and facade grant programs and funneling those funds towards micro grants to meet small businesses needs.
The EDA discussed how many times an applicant can apply and be awarded a grant.
Examples of eligible projects for the micro grant include: signage, point-of-sale system, website upgrades, social media consultation, building improvements and repairs with property owners’ consent.
Ineligible projects for the micro grant program are nonprofits, gaming organizations, lending or investment, and land and property held for sale.
Staff recommends review of applications be based on how well the applicants define intended project goals, anticipated outcomes, need for funding and impact of the micro grant. The draft plan states projects would need to be completed within 12 months of receiving the grant.
“This is not just for brick-and-mortar businesses, but they do need to be registered with the secretary of state,” Kuennen said.
This grant program would not be a reimbursement program because businesses do not have the funds, she said. The EDA would ask applicants to provide guarantee documents.
City staff developed a draft work plan categories that look at small businesses areas of business growth, available land, marketing, partnerships with economic development and workforce organizations, and ongoing operations to become a resource for local businesses.
Kuennen said “Having a specific EDA work plan will ensure that time and financial resources are directed towards economic development initiatives that align with the goals of the EDA.”
She added “The intent is that these categories are broad but identify key priorities and allow for fluidity within each category to respond to opportunities and pivot if and when necessary, without losing sight of the core economic development vision.”
