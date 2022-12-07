Expenditures budgeted to increase 7.34%
The Farmington City Council unanimously adopted a 2023 tax levy, which is 5.96% higher than in 2022, during its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting.
The 2023 net tax levy in 2022 was $12.03 million compared to 2023’s $12.74 million.
That will help fund a significant portion of 2023’s general fund expenditures of $16.88 million, which increased 7.34% over the 2022 amount of $15.72 million.
The city portion of property taxes are projected to increase $27.95 for the 2023 average valued residential property of $341,495.
In 2022, the city portion of property taxes was $1,420 based on the average valued residential property of $280,641.
The average value residential property increased 21.68% from 2022 to 2023.
Highlighted 2023 budget items include two new police officer positions and a new staff member for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The 2023 budget goals reflect the council’s many hours of work sessions from May to September with city staff who further refined departmental budgets. When formulating the budget, city staff followed the council’s direction and its 2022 and 2023 priorities of business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.
Finance Director Chris Regis said the 2022 debt levy of $2.26 million will drop 8.66% to $2.06 million in 2023.
He said the city’s debt service is expected to decline from 2023 through 2028.
Regis said Farmington saw a cut in local government aid and it is budgeted to receive $105,587 in 2023. Regis said this may be the last year the city receives LGA funds.
The budget calls for a transfer of $150,000 from the Solid Waste Fund to the General Fund, as there are increased fuel costs budgeted across all city departments.
He also said there was a 33% increase in expenses for the vehicle replacement plan.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
