Sweet Kneads by Farmington Bakery shared samples of sweet treats at the booth. The downtown scratch bakery is getting ready to unveil its building expansion in April that will sell many new bakery products and offer a sit down space for customers.
The Dakota County Tribune and SunThisweek Newspapers are a sponsor of the annual Farmington Community EXPO.
Three weekly editions work in tandem with a news website to report on news and sports from six south metro suburbs within Dakota County that work to keep residents up to date on local news and happenings in the communities.
Fissan Training Kennels in Farmington showed off their beautiful and well-trained furry friends at the 2022 Farmington Community Expo Saturday morning held at Farmington High School.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
A new small business called Carousel Toy Library will open its doors soon in downtown Farmington and the owner showed off a few toys that intrigued many children.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Children posed with Sparky the puppy mascot who promotes fire prevention for Farmington Fire Department.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Families flocked to the Fissan Training Kennels booth to mingle with the beautiful, well-trained furry pooches during the 2022 Farmington Community Expo.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
New Farmington City Council Member Nick Lien visits with Kris Akin from Farmington Community Education at the Farmington Area Education Foundation scholarship booth.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Many locals gravitated to the new small business Muddy Waters Studio located in downtown Farmington.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Farmington Community Education serves as a sponsor and leader of the annual Expo that returned this year after placing a pause on the event last year due to the pandemic.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Crowds showed up to see what was new at the Expo and meet up with neighbors, friends and small business owners.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Farmington High Speech and Debate teams showcase team awards and accomplishments students earned this season.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Crowds gathered to check out all the entertainment and booths set up at the 2022 Farmington Community EXPO in the morning of Saturday, March 5 at Farmington High School.
Local organizations, small businesses and nonprofits offered information to residents. Many community members showed up to congregate with neighbors and friends after the popular event was paused during the pandemic.
Families showed up with children who were ready to explore and seek out adventure and fun. Local nonprofits and churches set up booths to introduce locals and welcome them into the community.
Many residents showed up to visit, reconnect and learn what is new within Farmington and what work contributes to the social fabric of the city.
