Residents can attend public hearing Feb. 22
Empire Township could file to become incorporated as a city that would give it more authority to manage future population growth and economic development.
Empire residents can attend a public hearing and informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Public Works Meeting Hall, 577 Vermillion River Trail.
Farmington approves resolution
The Farmington City Council adopted a resolution Feb. 7 to support the township’s efforts.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight noted Farmington and Empire Township entered into an orderly annexation agreement in 2008.
“Amongst other things, it enhances long-range planning certainty and eliminates land speculation and development uncertainty,” McKnight said. One other item agreed to in the OAA is Farmington would support the future incorporation by Empire as a city and would take no actions opposing it.
Empire Township Board Chair Terry Holmes met with city leaders and sent certified letters Feb. 1 detailing the incorporation to Farmington, Rosemount, Vermillion, Lakeville, Coates and Castle Rock Township.
Holmes said incorporation would aid Empire planners in managing future growth. Empire has about 3,200 residents, according to the 2020 census.
“The idea to submit a petition to become a city has been in the works for 25 years,” said Holmes. For years, residents have expressed a strong desire to keep Empire intact, and to keep its own identity rather than becoming a part of a neighboring city, Holmes said.
“Our Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission have expressed that desire to become a city,” Holmes said.
“I am really impressed on how proactive the township has been in the decades, and that is really unique to have all this infrastructure in place,” said Charles Seipel-Teng, Empire clerk and treasurer. Seipel-Teng has been a full-time township employee for three years.
If the incorporation moves forward, the government would change from a three-person town board to a five-member city council.
Urban township
Empire Township operates as an “urban township” and functions similarly to a city.
It operates urban water and sewer infrastructure with a water tower and wells; parks and trails; and builds and maintains streets.
It has a Town Board, Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission.
The township owns a public works building for residents to use for public and private gatherings.
“Incorporation will solidify the township’s borders, allowing the townships to engage in efficient, long-range planning for this infrastructure matching costs to the properties that use these improvements, Seipel-Teng said.
Empire Township is about 36 square miles.
Support for incorporation
Empire Township leadership states it should be granted the incorporation to become a city as the south metro cities continue to grow.
“The township’s population is expected to grow by 50% in the next 18 years as gravel mines in the north of the township are played out and develop into residential subdivisions,” Seipel-Teng said.
These future subdivisions will require significant investment in sewers, water lines, roads and other infrastructure.
“Because the township expects this growth to ultimately pay for these investments, the township needs to be sure these residential subdivisions remain in Empire Township after the township installs this infrastructure,” Seipel-Teng said.
Since 2000 the township budget has tripled in size to $2.6 million. The budget will grow in proportion to the town’s population in the future.
Townships are typically rural in nature and most manage a budget of a few hundred thousand dollars, Seipel-Teng said. As the township adds infrastructure, the budget will become increasingly complex and harder to navigate under the current township form of government.
“Cities have much more flexibility in their budgeting process and can easily implement long-range capital improvement plans,” Seipel-Teng said. The township will need flexibility as its population increases, he added.
When asked if residents’ taxes will increase after the potential incorporation, Holmes said “The way we foresee it, the taxes will not go up, and it is not going to jump immediately because we are a city.”
If Empire Township decides to move forward with the incorporation petition, an administrative law judge will hold a hearing and consider it before laying out a timeline.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
