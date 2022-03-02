featured Empire Township residents can vote March 8 for town supervisor By Kara Hildreth Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of Empire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Empire Township residents can vote for town supervisor in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, March 8, that will be held at the Empire Public Works building.The annual election polls will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public works building located at 2577 Vermillion River Trail, located one mile east of Highway 3 in Farmington.Two residents' names will appear on the ballot for town supervisor: Greg Feely and James C. Elvestad.The town supervisor serves a three-year term.Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Empire Township Farmington Empire Election James C. Elvestad Greg Feely Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burnsville taking problem property into its own hands Firehouse Subs opens in Apple Valley Letter: Bad behavior needs to stop Rosemount man dies after semi-trucks crash County: More lanes not needed for 42 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 25, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 25, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 25, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.