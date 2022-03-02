Empire Township
Empire Township residents can vote for town supervisor in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, March 8, that will be held at the Empire Public Works building.

The annual election polls will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public works building located at 2577 Vermillion River Trail, located one mile east of Highway 3 in Farmington.

Two residents' names will appear on the ballot for town supervisor: Greg Feely and James C. Elvestad.

The town supervisor serves a three-year term.

