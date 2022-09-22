Community will grow to elect
five-member council and mayor
Empire Township will soon become the City of Empire in February after a judge approved its petition for incorporation.
After years of preparation, Empire Township has been granted permission to proceed with the process that will transition Empire Township into Minnesota’s newest city, the City of Empire.
Empire Township received an order for incorporation Aug. 31 from State Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig as a result of a petition for incorporation filed with the State of Minnesota back in February.
“The biggest change as a result of the incorporation will be changing the governing body of Empire from a three-member town board to a five-member council and mayor,” said Charles Seipel-Teng, clerk and treasurer with Empire Township.
Empire Township, an area of nearly 36 square miles, was organized as a township more than 160 years ago. Today the population stands at approximately 3,300 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census report. This population exceeds most cities in the state of Minnesota, according to township staff.
Empire Township operates as an “urban township” and functions similarly to a city since it operates urban water and sewer infrastructure with a water tower and wells; parks and trails; and builds and maintains streets. The township residents govern its town board, planning and parks and recreation commission. The township owns a public works building for residents to use for public and private gatherings.
Incorporation will provide greater certainty to the township by clearly establishing its borders and preventing annexation of areas within Empire to another community, Seipel-Teng said.
Without well established borders, the work is challenging to plan for future growth. Now that borders are established, the City of Empire will be able to plan for necessary infrastructure and pursue financing mechanisms to accommodate for future growth.
Seipel-Teng said Empire staff are planning for this transition since the incorporation order calls for a special election to elect a city council and mayor on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
“After the election results are canvassed and the council and mayor are sworn in, Empire Township will officially become the City of Empire,” Seipel-Teng said.
Empire Township Board Chair Terry Holmes said “Incorporation will provide greater clarity to the township by clearly establishing its borders.”
Holmes said this incorporation will not affect street addresses, school district boundaries or levels of services that Empire Township currently provides to its residents.
Public safety will continue to be covered by Dakota County Sheriff’s Department and fire department will stay the same. This includes the new hiring of Sheriff Deputy Hanah Martin who serves as Empire’s full-time deputy.
Holmes and Seipel-Teng encourage Empire residents interested in filing to seek a seat on the council or compete for mayor can contact the town hall to obtain important information regarding the filing process and get up to speed on happenings in Empire.
The Empire Town Board offered gratitude to the township staff along with consultants, attorneys and residents who worked together to prepare for the day of incorporation.
“This has been a long-term process and it would not have been possible without the support of our residents, staff, and our adjoining communities,” Holmes said, adding “We are excited to continue with the incorporation process and look forward to becoming a city.”
The last Minnesota township to incorporate as a city was Credit River in Scott County back in 2019.
Certified letters were mailed on Feb. 1, 2022 to surrounding cities of Farmington, Rosemount, Vermillion, Lakeville, Coates and Castle Rock Township that gave its neighbors updates on the incorporation details.
The genesis to submit a petition to become a city has been in the works for 25 years, Holmes said. Residents and the city commission have expressed a strong desire to keep Empire intact, and for it to be able to maintain its own identity rather than becoming a part of a neighboring city.
“The township’s population is expected to grow by 50% in the next 18 years as gravel mines in the north of the township are played out and develop into residential subdivisions,” Seipel-Teng said. These future subdivisions will require significant investment in sewers, water lines, roads and other infrastructure.
“Because the township expects this growth to ultimately pay for these investments, the township needs to be sure these residential subdivisions remain in Empire Township after the township installs this infrastructure,” Seipel-Teng said.
Since 2000, Empire Township’s budget has tripled in size to $2.6 million. The budget will grow in proportion to the town’s population in the future. Townships are typically rural in nature and most manage a budget of a few hundred thousand dollars.
“Cities have much more flexibility in their budgeting process and can easily implement long-range capital improvement plans,” Seipel-Teng said. The township will need flexibility as its population increases, he added.
