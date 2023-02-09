Elizabeth Sweet Haas runs for Empire mayor seat

The new city of Empire will host its first City Council and mayoral election Tuesday, Feb. 14 with three candidates running for mayor and four candidates in an uncontested race for four open seats on the council.
The special election polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Empire Public Works Building, 2577 Vermillion River Trail, Farmington.
The three Empire residents running for mayor are: Tanya Borchardt, Elizabeth Sweet Haas and Trent Larson. The term for mayor is two years.
Elizabeth Sweet Haas
Family: Married
Occupation: Business owner
Education: Bachelors in business administration and economics, Spanish minor
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota Rental Association, homeowners association board member, Boys and Girls Club of America board member, coach, religious service mission in Resistencia, Argentina
Why should people vote for you?
I love living in Empire because it’s beautiful, open and the natural country it offers. That is not as common in most U.S. cities these days. I have always been drawn to opportunities of team leadership which have allowed me to be part of something bigger than myself. I’m committed to this process and providing responsible stewardship. Family and community are important values that I cherish. My husband and I and our extended family operate businesses in the community and county. They have raised and continue to raise their families here. Keeping the (almost) city of Empire a family and community oriented place to live is a priority.
What are the major issues facing Empire and how would you address them?
Empire has its own unique set of challenges, covering 33 square miles with just over 3,000 residents and more than 1,000 households. Part of the township’s goal, as we incorporate into a city, is to maintain our identity and prepare for the projected growth in the next 18 years.
One major issue or important challenge I believe would be maintaining our uniqueness and staying on top of ordinances to meet the growth demands of the future. Allowing us to grow and prosper, while maintaining the agricultural life that it was built on.
What is your experience serving in a leadership position and how would your leadership style best serve Empire?
As a business owner I have experience working with clients and employees to ensure every event runs smoothly. I am a hands-on leader who is willing to do whatever I am asking my staff to do. I led a global nonprofit as the chief operations officer and I have spent many years working with different teams and leaders around the globe. Through my travels I was able to understand people on a humane and personal level as I saw economic and health challenges that they faced. Understanding where someone is coming from allows better leadership and execution for making changes.
