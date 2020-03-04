Stakes raised in caucuses, presidential primary
It’s been a busy past two weeks in politics for local party organizers, as caucuses and the presidential primary were held Feb. 25 and March 3.
While Republicans favored President Donald Trump and DFLers Joe Biden during Tuesday’s presidential primary after Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race Monday, local residents gathered last week in schools and other caucus sites throughout Senate District 58.
Marking a comeback in the Democrats’ endorsement battle, Biden carried the state and Dakota County with 38.61 percent of the vote statewide (287,380), while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ran second (29.89 percent), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren third (15.42), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg fourth (8.34) and Klobuchar fifth (5.56).
Those were the same place finishes in Dakota County with Biden (43.79 percent, 24,782 votes), Sanders (27.39, 15,504), Warren (13.20, 7,472), Bloomberg (9.06, 5,128) and Klobuchar (4.7, 2,661).
There was some concern prior to Tuesday that early voting would have an impact on the results as Klobuchar and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out of the race over the weekend, but the 60,000-some early DFL votes in Minnesota represented only about 8 percent of the 744,291 of the total on primary day.
Trump had 137,047 votes statewide and 8,375 in Dakota County.
Caucuses
Attendance on caucus night was about one-third of what it was in previous years, according to Senate District 58 DFL organizer Michelle Bonnett, who said enthusiasm was still high among those who participated.
Without the presidential straw ballot being conducted on caucus night and questions about whether or not the caucus system was still relevant, a lot of people stayed home.
At the Farmington High School caucus site, state Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, Tweeted out a photo of the school’s gym that showed fewer than 60 people there.
He said about 1,100 people attended the Farmington caucuses in 2016.
“Minnesotans are sending us a message. They want us to dump the caucuses,” he wrote.
“While our numbers weren’t high, the enthusiasm was,” Bonnett said.
She said many of the DFL caucus-goers were first-time attendees, as there were a number of high school students and other first-timers who said they were interested to check it out.
“Their excitement for participating was palpable and contagious,” she said.
Among the issues she said they were interested in were the cost of life-saving medications, like insulin, health care and environmental issues.
She said more than half of Lakeville’s precincts were still considering party platform resolutions after 9 p.m. The caucus meetings started at 7 p.m.
Bonnett said other reasons for the low turnout were people were home sick or caring for children who were sick, along with other issues such as work, travel and family commitments.
She said she was sad to hear that there were a number of school activities slated on caucus night, which traditionally been a night free of such events.
Bonnett also said the lack of an endorsement contest reduced interest in caucus night.
Putting on the local caucus was no easy feat.
Bonnett said there were five precinct captains, along with 20 conveners and a number of volunteers helping with setup, take-down and directing people to their precinct rooms.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.