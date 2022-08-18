Eight candidates will compete for three open seats on the Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline are: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board.
Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - will not seek reelection.
Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger also did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
“I never really wanted to run,” Dentinger said. She said she will be devoted to doing good work on the School Board until the end of the year, saying she is enjoying being a part of the board that has many challenges ahead.
“I plan to continue to give to the district, and I will be the biggest cheerleader for the School Board and the district,” she added.
Dentinger said she may have the ability and freedom to have more influence being on the outside rather than being a School Board member.
Check out next week’s edition to learn more about the eight School Board candidates.
