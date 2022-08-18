Farmington School Board
Image courtesy of Farmington School District

Eight candidates will compete for three open seats on the Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.

Candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline are: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie.

Tags

Load comments