Pinky Swear Foundation employee
supports youths with cancer
Eagan native Chloe Czaplewski has channeled her energy into supporting youths with cancer and their families for most of her professional career.
She won a National Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals Nov. 10 at the University of Minnesota Alumnae Center.
Czaplewski works as the donor engagement manager for the nonprofit Pinky Swear Foundation in Edina. This nonprofit assists and supports children with cancer and their families. Donations support programs that aid families in paying for rent or mortgages, in addition to aiding with transportation to and from cancer treatments, along with groceries to keep food on the table, she said.
She was honored recently at a Minnesota Wild game by being the named a recipient of the "Community Hero of the Game" during a recent Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Xcel Energy Center. Czaplewski grew up in Eagan and went to Eagan High School and graduated from the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley.
“This story is special as my son (Trent Brelje) had cancer in 2005, and Chloe was involved in his friendship circle and she grew up on the same block, and her mom and I are friends,” said Donna Childers of Eagan.
She recalled how Chloe and her family offered support when after 17 years she was laid off from Northwest Airlines and decided to go to nursing school as a career change. As a single mother, Childers said this friendship meant a lot.
As a teenager, Chloe babysat her son Trent and picked him up at the bus stop after school. In kindergarten, he would be diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that attacks muscle tissue.
“He had cancer his whole school life, but he made it to school most days unless he was in the hospital getting chemotherapy. He was a strong kid,” Childers said.
Trent died in February 2008 at the age of 7.
“Trent lived a very good couple years while he had cancer and he was able to play and be a child and participate in Cub Scouts and participate in a little hunting group that did pheasant hunting,” Childers said. “He was even able to become a farmer for day and he got to feed cows and sheep and play on the tractors.
“Chloe saw firsthand what cancer does to a child and family, and back in 2005 there were not resources like today,” Childers said.
Trent’s life has more meaning since he influenced Chloe to pursue a career and work to help children who are fighting cancer. This means the world to Childers who also helps nonprofits that support families affected childhood cancer.
Czaplewski said she was honored to receive the National Philanthropy Award. She celebrated the honor with family and friends, including her wife Emily.
Czaplewski, 30, said growing up in Eagan had a great influence on her life. She graduated from Deerwood Elementary School, Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan and the School of Environmental Studies via Eagan High School. Her education led her down a pathway to exploring a career in philanthropy. She decided she wanted to give back to children and families at the Pinky Swear Foundation.
“Trent is my motivation every day and he was like a brother to me and he fought his fight,” she said. “I think about Trent every day. It was incredibly hard and he was truly a gift in my life.
“It was catastrophic at first even though he was sick and I honestly kind of shut down with grief, and I did not talk about him because I did not know how,” she said.
When she joined the Pinky Swear Foundation, she said was able to talk about Trent and was excited to help out other children like him and their families.
Czaplewski said she took that grief, sorrow and loss and turned it into action.
“My mission is to be able to continue to say ‘yes’ to every family and to continue to help families,” she said.
The Pinky Swear Foundation began working in 2003 and since 2020 the nonprofit has given out millions of dollars annually, Czaplewsi said.
“Now we are experiencing all time high requests from families, more than ever before,” Czaplewski said, adding this could be due to the economy and inflation factors.
“Because of that, we want to make sure we can continue to say ‘yes’ to families and we can thanks to our generous donors,” she said.
“My role is to work with folks who want to work as individual partners and community members and it is a rewarding job,” she said.
Donations support families with food at the hospital in the Pinky Swear Pantry at the Children’s Minnesota and University of Minnesota Masonic hospitals.
“I am able to go to the pantry and be able to talk to other families like a counseling center that is all wrapped around the pantry,” she said.
Families are able to interact with each other and learn through other parents going similar grief.
Czaplewski added: “Donations will be welcomed around the holidays to help Minnesotans rally around families as we entertain during the holiday season, and if we are all generous then we can say ‘yes’ to more families.”
More information is at wwwpinkyswear.org.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.org.
