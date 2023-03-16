Position, programs paid by city franchise fees
Eagan is one step closer to hiring a sustainability coordinator to lead the city’s sustainability efforts and initiatives.
The City Council agreed on the city’s sustainability priorities and approved hiring a sustainability coordinator during a Tuesday, March 14, workshop at city hall.
The new sustainability coordinator will work for Eagan Parks and Recreation though the coordinator will collaborate with all city departments on sustainability goals. The position will be supervised by Director of Parks and Recreation Andrew Pimental.
Pimental said the city will post the sustainability coordinator position in late March, review applications and conduct interviews in April with a start date in early June.
The sustainability program will be based on technical expertise, community values and operational feasibility, according to Assistant City Administrator Sarah Alig.
The new coordinator will lead the city’s sustainability efforts and the salary will be paid from the franchise fees that will begin appearing on Dakota Electric statements in June 2023. The budget for sustainability projects is up to $1.5 million a year.
The franchise fee will be $1.85 a month for residents, and will run between $10 and $20 a month for businesses depending on their size and type of business. It will be labeled as a “city fee” on residential and commercial gas and electric bills.
Under Minnesota law, cities have the ability to enter into a franchise agreement with utility companies. These agreements establish procedures that must be followed by utility companies when using the public right-of-way to deliver service. These franchise agreements may also include provisions for a franchise fee.
State law allows for cities to charge franchise fees. The utility company is required to collect the fee, and then remit all of the funds to the city.
Franchise fee revenue will be used exclusively for the city’s Sustainability Plan, including the new coordinator and sustainability efforts. Many cities in Minnesota already use utility franchise fees for similar purposes.
The Energy and Environment Commission will play a key role, Alig said.
Eagan residents voiced in a recent survey that 93% wanted the natural environment in Eagan to be a priority.
The Sustainability Plan will evaluate the city’s water efficiency, storm water management and infrastructure, the EEAC’s leadership and engagement, partnerships with renewable energy, reduced paper consumption, smart salting, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, increasing the number of EVs and hybrids in the city fleet, EV charging infrastructure, weather-related emergency calls, native plantings, water conservation, and erosion, among other items.
The new coordinator will lead the way to putting together a trends analysis, vision, obstacles, strategies and actions.
Alig said in the first year the coordinator will be tasked to address what the city should being doing in terms of sustainability, with a deadline that outlines “the what and how” those action items will be measured.
In terms of strategic planning there will be many obstacles. One obstacle is having a pre-built, economic-based city that could hinder the growth of an environment-based community. Another obstacle could be convenience and competing priorities that could stymie meaningful, community-wide actions, Alig said.
“People want to act sustainably but it’s hard to find information and easier not to,” said Alig.
Wide, multi-land roads could discourage shared used with pedestrians and bicycles. Suburban built environment challenges the ability to have diverse, interconnected mobility. Regressive valuation of water could disincentivize conservation.
Alig said the preliminary strategic directions will be “Reexamining the built environment, becoming a knowledgeable resource for best practices and information, investing in natural living spaces, everywhere and listening to the community and experts to understand local impacts of changing climate.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.