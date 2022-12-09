The Rotary Club of Eagan presented a joint volunteer opportunity to the Interact Club at Eagan High School to assemble “Blizzard Meals” for seniors unable to leave their home or get meals delivered due to severe weather or severe illness.

“I was so impressed by the enthusiasm for service and volunteerism demonstrated by the Interact students,” said Wendy Steger, pastor at All Saints Lutheran Church and leader of New Generations activities with the Rotary Club of Eagan.

