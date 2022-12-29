The 26th annual Eagan Rotary Public Safety Officer Recognition program honored two police and firefighting professionals and department chiefs. Shown are Eagan Police Chief Roger New (left), Officer Sean Farnham, Firefighter Paul Burgett and Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle.
Rotary of Eagan’s 26th annual Public Safety Officer Recognition program recently honored police officer Sean Farnham and firefighter Paul Burgett.
“People and businesses come to Eagan because we have police and firefighting teams that respond when help is needed,” said Eagan City Administrator Dianne Miller, who is a member of the Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club. “It is my pleasure, with their respective chiefs, to recognize two of those safety officers who displayed brave and assertive actions over the past year to save lives.”
Police Chief Roger New recognized Farnham who has been with the department in the past four years. In 2021, he was part of two life-saving incidents in which citizens had to be pulled from their submerged cars. Without regard to personal safety, Farnham and his team acted swiftly to rescue both drivers.
Farnham currently works as part of many specialized units in the department, such as the SWAT, Mobile Field Force, Crime Scene, Drone Operator, and Mental Health Response teams. He is an instructor for Fair and Impartial Policing and is a field training officer. Farnham is involved with recruitment, scheduling, and mentorship for the department.
Farnham graduated from Mankato State University-Mankato with a Bachelor’s of Science degree. He is pursuing his master’s degree through Concordia University. He served with the U.S. Army National Guard for four years which included a deployment to Kuwait.
He and his wife, Abby, have two children.
Fire Chief Hugo Searle recognized Burgett and his commitment to safety in the past year.
After his experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, Burgett was a volunteer firefighter for the city of Hopkins from 2007 to 2018. He enrolled in Century College to launch a full-time career in firefighting and earned an associate degree in paramedicine. He was hired by city of Eagan in 2020.
On Nov. 13, 2021, Burgett responded to a crash on an icy Highway 77 and soon witnessed a second involving three vehicles on the other side of the highway. As the team approached this second crash, a vehicle coming at a high speed crashed into the accident. Noting the dangerous situation, Burgett rushed to move civilians to safe locations but, in the process, was struck by an SUV. With significant injuries, he was unable to return to duty until June 2022.
Burgett is enrolled in a Bachelor of Science degree program in fire administration at Columbia Southern.
He lives in Apple Valley with wife Natalie and two sons.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test.
Meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
