Eagan Rotary honors public safety officials with recognition program

The 26th annual Eagan Rotary Public Safety Officer Recognition program honored two police and firefighting professionals and department chiefs. Shown are Eagan Police Chief Roger New (left), Officer Sean Farnham, Firefighter Paul Burgett and Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle.

 Photo contributed by Leif Hagen

Rotary of Eagan’s 26th annual Public Safety Officer Recognition program recently honored police officer Sean Farnham and firefighter Paul Burgett.

“People and businesses come to Eagan because we have police and firefighting teams that respond when help is needed,” said Eagan City Administrator Dianne Miller, who is a member of the Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club. “It is my pleasure, with their respective chiefs, to recognize two of those safety officers who displayed brave and assertive actions over the past year to save lives.”

