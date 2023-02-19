Council agrees to hire consultant
to lead intersection study
One concerned Eagan who wrote a letter and gathered 56 petition signatures prompted Eagan City Council to approve an intersection study at the corner of Duckwood Drive and Widgeon Way.
Eagan resident Juliet Parisi wrote a letter to the Eagan City Council Jan. 9, communicating the potential dangers for public safety at the intersection of Duckwood Drive and Widgeon Way in Eagan.
“I have lived here on Tanager Court for eight and a half years, and when I encounter the intersection at Duckwood Drive and Widgeon Way, I am absolutely terrified something truly bad is going to happen there involving a vehicle, or even a pedestrian soon,” Parisi said in a letter dated Jan. 9, 2023.
She argued that one in three drivers entering this intersection rarely stop, roll through the stop sign or do not stop at all.
“Depending on the time of day, the sun can completely blind the driver,” Parisi said, adding “As a resident, a parent of two school-aged children, and a pedestrian who crosses this road on a regular basis, please make a change about this increasingly busy intersection. Please do something before a traffic accident happens.”
In the past, Parisi said she made several requests to the city to install pedestrian crosswalks to be painted or have a “School Bus Stop” sign up or even a “Stop ahead sign” installed, but she was told to compile a city petition with signatures for the city to review.
Fifty-six Eagan residents signed the speed and traffic study petition working together to improve the safety of pedestrians at this intersection.
The petitioners requested this engineering study due to reasons: Vehicles not stopping at the stop sign while students cross for the bus, pedestrians not safe in current crossing area, vehicles not adhering to the flashing red lights of the school bus, and very low visibility of crosswalk or no crosswalk presents a high danger.
The city received the letter and petition signatures Jan. 9, 2023 and reported the total signatures were 56 that were from 32 Eagan properties and five signers who live outside of Eagan, according to the city.
The city reports for the last 35 years vehicle traffic at this intersection has been controlled by stop signs on all four legs. Duckwood Drive is classified as a collector street and has significantly higher volumes of traffic than the two side streets of Widgeon Way, according to the city.
A past Eagan City Council took action to establish this traffic control at this intersection in an attempt to control vehicle speeds.
“For many years, City staff have received numerous inquiries from neighborhood residents regarding the current intersection, primarily regarding pedestrian safety and lack of vehicle compliance with current traffic control signage similar to the concerns stated in the current petition,” according to city staff.
In 2018, Eagan Police and Eagan Public Works staff led a public engagement meeting and took a survey of alternatives to stop signs on Duckwood Drive. Public input did not indicate a clear consensus on modifications to the intersection. A traffic engineering consultant was used in the 2018 public engagement efforts.
The city said it will be appropriate to incorporate the guidance of a traffic engineer familiar with pedestrian and bicycle improvements in the this intersection study to pursue intersection enhancements.
Eagan city staff said with this intersection study, like the previous meeting and survey, will include time for public engagement and with the neighborhood, along with someone traveling through this intersection as part of the intersection evaluation.
“Engagement expectations would include multiple public meetings to receive input on concerns and feedback on improvement options as the study effort continues – implementation of a website for feedback and comments would also be anticipated,” the city said.
The Eagan City Council approved the preparation of an intersection safety study during the Feb. 7 consent agenda during the regular meeting.
“It is anticipated that the assessment of the input received from the neighbors, and other users, may expand the study to a longer segment of Duckwood Drive,” the city said.
The study timeline will likely conclude with construction of any improvements within 2024.
Parisi suggested each council member take the time to walk in her city neighborhood. “You might see how difficult it is for a kindergartner to just cross the street, so she can get to school,” she said.
The city’s plan calls for a communication and engagement schedule that will likely incorporate much of the 2023 typical walking season with field data collection and evaluations coinciding as soon as scope limits are established.
The council agreed to hire a consultant engineer to conduct the intersection safety study at the estimated cost of $50,000. The funding will come from the Major Street Fund and the recent Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.
The city said a study timeline will likely conclude with the construction of any improvements within 2024.
Commending the council, Parisi said “Thank you for your time and consideration regarding this matter.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
