The city of Eagan is planning to hire hundreds for summer seasonal jobs in recreation at Cascade Bay Waterpark and to maintain playing fields and parks.
Some jobs may begin as soon April while most city positions begin after the school year is complete in June.
Eagan maintains a robust park and recreation system with indoor and outdoor spaces and the city strives to offer great opportunities for enrichment through flexible part-time work for first-time job seekers, the city said in a press release.
One important aspect of seasonal roles is flexibility in scheduling.
“We know flexibility is key. We work to make sure schedules work for everyone and account for family trips, cabin weekends, and other activities, so young people have time for fun,” said Recreation Manager Tanya Mozingo.
Recreation positions include team members and team leads that offer the chance to work outdoors with a variety of age groups. The positions can offer individuals a chance to build leadership skills in a fun, supportive environment.
Past summer recreation staff members have said they appreciate the chance to work with friends while serving the community.
“I actually just look forward to coming to work every day I would do it seven days a week if I could,” said Annika Hurd, who worked as a summer program team member.
Past seasonal employees often return for more than one summer.
“Our hiring managers are committed to the development of young people. Our team dedicates time, energy, and resources into training and development for these youth to not only make a paycheck but start learning essential job skills that will help them be successful now and into the future at jobs, in school, and in life,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental.
Parents see the benefit of enrichment from summer jobs at the city of Eagan, too.
“I think working for Eagan as a first job is a great opportunity. My son, Cole, worked at Cascade Bay as a lifeguard in 2021 and I saw him gain confidence, friends, and a sense of responsibility throughout the summer — plus it was a good résumé builder,” said Tami Maddio.
Besides Cascade Bay and recreation roles, there are other opportunities. One is sound technician for the city’s summer concert series at Eagan Market Fest. Interested applicants can find this role, along with many more, on the city’s website, cityofeagan.com/jobs.
Some summer jobs open include recreation program staff, lifeguards, pool attendants, guest relations crew members, park laborers, landscape crew laborers, maintenance workers, and arts and performance staff.
“I’ve met some of my best friends here, and now that I’m in college I still connect with a lot of people who I worked with here and I’ve made a few friends in college through Cascade Bay,” said Caroline Oberle, a lifeguard at Cascade Bay.
“We’re excited to make it a positive and fun experience where kids can work together with their friends and serve the community,” said Kristen Twitchell, a Cascade Bay supervisor.
The city of Eagan has a pipeline program that offers 75% tuition reimbursement for lifeguard certification courses and 50% tuition reimbursement for lifeguard instructor certification courses and review courses taken through Cascade Bay.
For more information or to apply visit cityofeagan.com/jobs or text JOBS to 888777.
