Eagan Forestry Maintenance Supervisor Adam Schnaible said there are many simple things homeowners can do to incorporate native and pollinator-friendly plants into their home garden landscapes.
Tips for promoting pollinators are:
Residents encouraged to plant native, pollinator-friendly plants
Eagan’s Native Plantings and Education program has been in place for the past decade, and during that time Eagan Water Resources Manager Jenna Olson said the city has planted native grasses and pollinator-friendly plants in parks, green spaces and landscape areas, along with installing rain gardens across city public and private spaces.
Just as residents place a high priority on the natural environment, she said the city does, too.
And residents can pitch in by incorporating native and pollinator-friendly plants into their landscapes.
Eagan’s Native Plantings plan calls for planting native grasses and plants in parks and green spaces because they help promote pollinator habitat while avoiding chemicals that contain neonicotinoids. The city has 26 acres of prairie and about 15 acres of perennial and annual gardens.
Eagan maintains native plantings and rain gardens in such places as city hall and Cascade Bay water park.
That’s not all.
Olson said in a press release the city is working on writing a city code for new developments to ensure native plantings are used on the properties.
She said that education is a big part of Eagan’s approach.
The city offers several free classes for residents, social media posts and pamphlets focusing on incorporating native plants on one’s property and protecting pollinator habitats.
“There are a ton of simple things homeowners can do,” said Eagan Forestry Maintenance Supervisor Adam Schnaible, in a press release, “like incorporating native and pollinator-friendly plants into their landscapes. Another thing is to use some maintenance techniques to help pollinators. While they don’t necessarily look neat and tidy, these are really helpful to pollinators.”
Among the tips for promoting pollinators are:
- Raise the blade. Grass grows deeper and needs less maintenance when maintained around 3 inches tall.
- Plant native perennials and shrubs. Native plants require less maintenance and are hardy to the Minnesota climate.
- Keep it blooming. Choose plants for a garden with different bloom times so something is always flowering.
- Create safe spaces. Most of Minnesota’s native bee species are ground-nesters, preferring loose, undisturbed soil or otherwise bare patches of ground. Leave a patch of bare soil, or top-dress areas with leaf mulch or compost instead of wood chips.
- Don’t panic, It’s organic! Manage invasive and aggressive weeds but use herbicides and pesticides as sparingly as possible. If a nuisance beehive is found, don’t spray it. There are lots of local groups who will relocate honeybee colonies for free.
Among the other tips include leaving woody perennial stems in the ground until late spring rather than cleaning them up, Schnaible said, since they are a habitat for pollinators.
Other bee habitats can be created by letting leaves accumulate, building a small brush or a compost pile.
He said most pollination in Minnesota is done by solitary bees, which nest on or in the ground.
“Native plant material has a reputation of looking unkempt and weedy, and it is, but that’s what these pollinators and insects want,” Schnaible said. “It can be challenging to incorporate that into your manicured lawn space. But over time, you can overcome that perception.”
