Eagan Police officer released from hospital Apr 6, 2023

The Eagan Police Department said Officer Kade Eggum was released from the hospital Monday, April 3, and is home where he will continue his recovery from a vehicle crash.

His family continues to express their appreciation for all the support during these difficult times, but they ask for privacy as he works to make a full recovery.

Eggum was in critical but stable condition at Regions Hospital on March 14 after his squad car was struck by a semi-tractor in the morning. Eggum was responding to an emergency call at the time.
