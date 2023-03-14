Two others involved in crash
Eagan Police Officer Kade Eggum is in critical but stable condition at Regions Hospital after his squad car was struck by a semi-tractor early Tuesday morning.
Eggum, 22, is facing life-threatening injuries when his squad car was merging onto northbound Interstate 35-E from Pilot Knob Road. He was traveling in the right lane with emergency lights activated responding to an emergency call.
Eggum attempted to make a left turn at the median to cross over at Yankee Doodle Road, and the squad car collided with a semi-tractor traveling northbound. After the initial crash, a third vehicle was hit on the passenger side before the squad came to rest in the center median.
The Eagan Police Department communicated on Facebook today: “This morning Officer Kade Eggum was responding to an emergency call when his squad was struck by a semi-truck on 35E and Yankee Doodle Road. He was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Please know we appreciate all the prayers and kind words during this difficult time for the department.”
Eggum and two other drivers were all wearing seatbelts and road conditions were dry.
Matthew Nicholas Amdor, 37, of West St. Paul, was driving the semi-tractor, a 2020 Kenworth, and Martin Sosa, 27, of Miami, Florida, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer, and this vehicle’s airbag deployed.
Eagan Police and Eagan Fire departments, Dakota County Sheriff, and M-Health Ambulance responded to the crash scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.
