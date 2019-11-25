benson

David Benson

 Andrew Rogers

David Benson missing since morning of Nov. 25 

The Eagan Police Department put out a missing person alert for David Benson Monday evening.

Benson was reportedly last seen leaving work on foot near Yankee Doodle Road/Washington Drive Monday morning.

He was wearing jeans, black Nike tennis shoes, a black North Face jacket, and possible a Packers stocking cap, according to the Eagan Police Department. 

The family is concerned for his safety.

Call Eagan police at 651-675-5700 or dial 911 with any leads or information.

According to social media posts, friends and family gathered Monday evening to search Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Black Hawk Park and other parks in Eagan. Posts indicated they would continue Tuesday morning if necessary.

