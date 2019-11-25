David Benson missing since morning of Nov. 25
The Eagan Police Department put out a missing person alert for David Benson Monday evening.
Benson was reportedly last seen leaving work on foot near Yankee Doodle Road/Washington Drive Monday morning.
He was wearing jeans, black Nike tennis shoes, a black North Face jacket, and possible a Packers stocking cap, according to the Eagan Police Department.
The family is concerned for his safety.
Call Eagan police at 651-675-5700 or dial 911 with any leads or information.
According to social media posts, friends and family gathered Monday evening to search Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Black Hawk Park and other parks in Eagan. Posts indicated they would continue Tuesday morning if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.