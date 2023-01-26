Eagan Police Det. Kurt Bratulich honored for 25-year tenure

Eagan Police Chief Roger New praised Det. Kurt Bratulich’s dedication to the city and gave him a 25-year service plaque at the Jan. 17 council meeting at city hall.

 Submitted photo courtesy of the city of Eagan

Eagan Police Det. Kurt Bratulich devoted 25 years of his public service career to protecting the community and he was honored with praise and recognition upon his retirement.

Police Chief Roger New praised his dedication along with a 25-year service plaque during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting. New spoke about Bratulich’s long career, as Bratulich prepares to retire.

