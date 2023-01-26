Eagan Police Det. Kurt Bratulich devoted 25 years of his public service career to protecting the community and he was honored with praise and recognition upon his retirement.
Police Chief Roger New praised his dedication along with a 25-year service plaque during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting. New spoke about Bratulich’s long career, as Bratulich prepares to retire.
“Whether it was patrolling our neighborhoods here in the city of Eagan or teaching a lesson at one of our schools or working a criminal investigation, Kurt always did the job with a sense of pride and appreciation and with a sense of commitment to community members in the city of Eagan,” New said.
“In some occasions, he even put himself in harm’s way, and in 2006 he responded to a bank robbery here in our community and helped identify the vehicle that was leaving the scene, and for his efforts in helping identify that vehicle which later led to arrests he was awarded the award of merit for his actions,” New said.
Bratulich’s wife, Amy, helped celebrate her husband’s milestone.
“I think our spouses are always the backbone of us as police officers, and it is really nice to have you here tonight,” New said.
Bratulich served 28 years in law enforcement, and was hired by Eagan in 1998. During his career he served as a patrol officer, a DARE officer, a school resource officer and as investigator.
Throughout his tenure, Bratulich received recognition for his investigative work on financial crimes like one that involved a case to recover $50,000 in a scam.
Chief New said he has enjoyed working with Bratulich, saying he never sweated the small stuff, but he focused on what was good in the department.
Bratulich told New that there is a lot of good in the department.
New said those sentiments meant a lot to him.
“To have that outlook during some of the trying years we have experienced in policing, that is pretty remarkable and to share that is how he carried himself in his 25 years with the Eagan Police Department, and I will tell you again – that is pretty remarkable, and he will be sorely missed,” New added.
Bratulich recalled when talking to New before his retirement that he wanted to get across to the chief and everyone in the department that it has been a wonderful place to work.
“I told the chief I could have probably stayed here a couple more years because things have been really good, in particular the field now that I am working in the investigator unit, but also, too, this is a wonderful community and that is a big part to why I have been here so long,” Bratulich said.
Bratulich thanked New for allowing him to stay in this role within the department. He thanked the mayor, City Council and city staff for giving him support throughout his long tenure.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said: “Kurt and Amy, congratulations on your retirement, 25 years in a job is a particularly impressive and in your line of work as a police officer, it is doubly impressive, and I can’t agree more with Roger that the spouses are the backbones, especially for our police department so thank you for your support Kurt over the years and best of luck.”
