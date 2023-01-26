Eagan Police Department offers SafeCam Jan 26, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eagan Police Department is introducing a SafeCam program to allow residents and business owners to register their exterior security cameras.The program is designed to assist police in deterring and solving crimes, according to the department.If a crime occurs in a neighborhood, officers may reach out to request residents review their cameras for potential evidence.If enrolled in the program, Eagan officers never have direct access to cameras, owners always have a choice whether to share their video, and the list of cameras the city obtains will be confidential.This is a voluntary program and residents’ information can be removed at any time.For more information and to sign up, visit cityofeagan.com/safecam. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Eagan Police Safecam Registry Eagan Security Cameras Public Safety In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now St. Paul man charged in shooting outside Apple Valley restaurant Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Jan. 20 Steak and Ale revival to begin in Burnsville Apple Valley City Council OKs liquor license for X-Golf Sibling receives juvenile sentence in double fatal car-race crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 20, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 20, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 20, 2023 0
