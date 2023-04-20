Eagan City Council will discuss
at June work session
Eagan city planners and owners of three private properties located within Central Park Commons gathered for a listening session with the public on Wednesday, April 12 at the Eagan Community Center.
Planners are in the preliminary stages of working with the the owners of three properties that formerly were homes to Argosy University, Delta Airlines and Unisys to create a plan to potentially re-envision the acres of space for both private and public benefits and value. Each of these private properties land parcels are adjacent to the Eagan Community Center, Eagan Central Park and Central Park Commons area.
The city has asked the public to share feedback and take an online survey by visiting cityofeagan.com/central-commons.
City planners and a consultant are working in tandem on gathering information.
Eagan Community Development Director Jill Hutmacher said the work is in the preliminary stages as the city planners are engaging with stakeholders that includes residents, youth and private property owners.
“Everyone values the area and wants to shape the future,” Hutmacher said.
Since city officials know that residents will share feedback in the engagement digital survey, they wanted to offer a listening session. The city planners wanted to reach out to where residents socialize at the community center to meet and talk with residents face to face.
City planners got the opportunity to engage with about 120 third and fourth graders who attend Pilot Knob STEM Elementary School in Eagan located nearby to this Central Park Commons land. Students who attend this diverse school has a student body where youngsters speak seven different languages. The youth were engaged and grasped the redevelopment conversation. Hutmacher said it was a fun time for the city to talk with youngsters at their school and hear ideas about what this land could be developed into. They also discovered how they currently use the spaces of outdoor parkland, and inside and outside the community center. The city sent information home with youth to share with parents. The city will continue to reach out to residents who reside in this area.
At the listening session, residents could fill out a printed form or be directed via a QR code to complete the questions on the online survey.
City planners are now working to receive the engagement information and are busy organizing it to bring it back to the Eagan City Council.
The plan is for the Eagan City Council to further discuss the redevelopment options for Central Park Commons during a June council work session.
The acres of land now zoned for commercial and the commercial businesses now desire to repurpose the buildings in some fashion and the city is working to review potential redevelopment options.
Today the Argosy University commercial building located in Central Park Commons is vacant since it closed in 2019. The U.S. Department of Education announced it would no longer provide financial aid to the private University because it failed to properly administer funds.
The Delta Airlines former commercial building in Eagan is now vacant and this property is now part of the Central Park Commons future redevelopment discussion plan.
Unisys Corporation software company in Eagan is operating at a reduced occupancy, Hutmacher said, adding "they (Unisys) have plans to vacate in years to come."
Eagan city staff are busy working with all the stakeholders and property owners to look into new development to accommodate needs, Hutmacher said, but they are not in the next phase of the project. The city is working through the preliminary stages.
City staff are in the listening and gathering information stage. Experience has taught the planners to understand the problems before you start to solve it, Hutmacher said.
“We are listening to the community to understand how they use the spaces,” Hutmacher said.
The city planners have been able to translate the information and surveys into Spanish and Somali so all residents could share feedback.
Students offered many ways this land could be redeveloped such as more ice cream shops, hospitals, restaurants and even a double decker view via building to bird watch, the city said.
The city said it was beneficial from a planning perspective to go to the school and interact with youth in an inclusive, innovative and thoughtful approach in the community.
The acres of land in the Central Commons area is close to transit, restaurants, parks and has plenty of surrounding green space.
“Our team is passionate in connecting with what we do and how we do it in the community,” Hutmacher said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
