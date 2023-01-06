Eagan city administrator Dianne Miller said in January when she was hired for the new position that she has been training for this moment all of her career.
As the sole finalist candidate, Miller said she devoted years of her professional career to this “calling,” that has become a huge part of her identity. She spoke of how she took pleasure in the public service leadership role and in serving Eagan and residents.
Miller worked 20 years as assistant city administrator under the city’s only two administrators.
Longtime city administrator Dave Osberg officially retired March 4.
In the interview, Miller said: “My history here in Eagan began as an intern,” she said. “I grew up in a government family, and my Dad worked for the federal government and that is where my interest in public service as I look back came from.”
After graduation, Miller said she was the 39th and final intern for the former, longtime city administrator Tom Hedges. She later became assistant to the city administrator working in project management and supervision of clerical employees. Then she took over the management of human resources, information technology, and city clerk, along with ancillary areas like the city’s recycling program.
“In that time, I had the opportunity to supervise about 17 different employees and a $6 million budget, and I have also been a member of the budget team,” she said.
Miller worked on many city initiatives, such as the Eagan Forward and Visioning 2016 and city’s 150th anniversary celebration.
“As far as changes moving forward, I would look forward to putting my own mark, and there is no doubt about it, and I have a great deal of respect for (City Administrator) Dave (Osberg) and Tom (Hedges),” she said.
Miller said both city administrators led with a top-down management style, because that is how they were trained.
“I come in with a little bit more of a consensus building, team building approach when it comes to leadership, and you might see a little bit less of the city administrator,” she said.
