Mayor: City is strong and healthy,
vitals good with room to improve
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire spoke about the city’s strength and how city programs and work focus on building community health during his State of the City address March 17 at the Omni Vikings Lake Hotel.
Maguire spoke to around 150 city, community, and business leaders in attendance at the morning event. All were welcomed to share in a toast for good luck in a traditional St. Patrick’s Day toast.
“After everything we’ve been through over the past two years, let’s all lift our coffee cups and toast ‘Sláinte’ or ‘health’ in Gaelic,” Maguire said. “We’ve learned more than we’d like: not to take our health for granted, and to monitor, plan for, and protect our health now, and into the future.”
Community health
Maguire made the query and asked how is the state of Eagan’s public, civic health and what is the state of the city’s overall community health.
“Are we now healthy or are there lingering symptoms?” Maguire said.
“Our community’s health is rooted first in the health of our people and our environment and our access to wellness, whether in a park or recreation program or getting attention at a clinic or care center,” he said.
“Whether planned, preventative, or in an emergency, it’s the ability to be mobile whether by car, bike, on foot, through public transit, or whatever the kids are riding these days,” Maguire said.
“It is the access to quality food, housing, schools and amenities, and it’s also feeling safe and protected, at home and in our community,” he added.
Maguire said the city continues to show growth in the areas of residential, retail, industrial and business centers that together “fuel the overall quality of life,” touting how the city sees strong investment in residential and commercial property and the city maintains its top-tier triple-A bond rating.
“The fact is, we are a city full of places and spaces to play, discover, and connect thanks to the efforts of city staff and community partnerships, our parks system now includes 60 parks, a water park, community center, art house, ice arena, festival grounds, a historic farm, and more,” Maguire said.
“Another thing we value here in Eagan is inclusion and providing opportunities for everyone, and we do this through balanced parks, facilities, and programs to provide access in every corner of Eagan, at every income level, and for every age and ability,” he said.
The mayor said Eagan continues to find ways to be stronger through the lens of community health. He discussed how the city as an organization and residents and businesses that call Eagan home can influence individual and community health.
Public safety
In the past year, the Eagan Police Department responded to nearly 50,000 calls.
Maguire said: “They are committed to preserving our community well-being by providing high-quality, professional service.”
The police department is investing in training and employs Dakota County social worker connected to Life Development Resources that directs people to the mental health and social services they need.
Police Chief Roger New recently formed a Youth Leadership Academy that teaches those 14 to 16 years old about leadership. This is a collaboration with Thomson Reuters and the Minnesota Vikings. The academy invites business and community leaders to work with teens and share their experiences and advice.
The Eagan Fire Department led by Chief Hugo Searle is leading the city’s full-time career fire department that responded to nearly 6,000 calls, with a majority being medical-related.
“With quicker response times, our 42 EMT-trained firefighters are literally keeping people alive, whether pulling people from a fire, or helping triage and provide care during a cardiac arrest,” Maguire said.
Environmental health
Eagan is partnering with Dakota Electric Association on the Wellspring wind energy program that will provide electricity for all city facilities starting this year, Maguire said.
This program will soon be available to businesses, he said.
“The program provides easy, affordable and meaningful ways to support sustainable alternative energy efforts and offset conventional energy use,” Maguire said.
Eagan is set out to create a comprehensive energy and sustainability plan and plans to hire a cross-departmental sustainability coordinator.
“This effort will be supported by an energy franchise fee that will involve all of our residents and businesses with the goal of a net-zero future,” Maguire said.
In 2022, Eagan invested in the health and safety of water and infrastructure and the economy for the next 50 years with community solar development, electric vehicles and charging stations, Maguire said.
Eagan is working to create responsible guidelines for commercial and residential use of solar, wind and geothermal energy.
“Eagan is taking great steps toward energy and resource conservation, as it teams up with businesses and residents on projects like the Water Volunteer programs that care for 1,200 lakes, streams, ponds, and rivers,” Maguire said.
Equity and inclusion
The 2020 Census reports that one in three Eagan residents are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and 46% of Eagan children are BIPOC.
“We are now more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, language, and ability,” Maguire said. This demographic helps the city anticipate emerging dynamics and aids in the work to plan for the growing suburb’s future.
“We are, in fact, a global community - Eagan is engaging more deeply in race equity and inclusion this year,” he said.
“Reflecting our desire to be intentional in understanding who our customers are, how they experience Eagan, and how we can best serve this multiracial, multiethnic community.”
Maguire explained the city has examined its services, programs, policies, and how the city communicates and engages with all demographics.
“Eagan values inclusion and provides opportunities for everyone,” Maguire said, and this can be seen in parks, facilities, and programing that is available for every income level and for every age and ability.
Maguire said: “We have been intentional with community development, including health care facilities and community connections, and we’ve invested in our natural environment, food accessibility, fitness, and even fun, and Eagan as a collective whole - the city, residents and businesses – have, and continue to commit to all of these essential elements of a strong city and healthy community.
“I’m happy to report the state of our city remains strong, and healthy – our vitals are good, but there is always room to improve and work to be done,” he said.
“Our community’s health status is not stationary, but it is in constant motion, growth, and change, and it takes all of us working together, supporting each other, investing in each other, to safeguard our collective well-being, now and into the future.
“By acknowledging our strengths and embracing a culture that is ready to adapt as we grow and change, we can ensure that Eagan remains a successful city, a strong and healthy community, now and for decades to come.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.